“Russians announced that…”; Corinthians targets, Zenit ‘surprises’ and defines Claudinho’s situation and +1

In October 2019, the Corinthians negotiated 50% of the rights to claudinho with Red Bull Bragantino for R$ 1.5 million. The midfielder was bought for around R$90 million by Zenit, from Russia. Therefore, the São Paulo club did not receive R$ 43.5 million.

Since foreign players began to leave Russian football, after FIFA sanctions due to the war with Ukraine, the midfielder’s name was strongly linked to Timão, with the board making a poll to see if negotiation could happen or not. . As with a teammate of shirt 10.

However, expectations were canceled on Friday (22). Zenit announced the contract renewals of Claudinho and Malcom until 2027. The duo was tipped to return to Brazil, with Flamengo, Corinthians and São Paulo becoming possible interested parties. Both are well-liked in the Russian Club and have received a financial appreciation.

In recent days, another target of a Brazilian club was midfielder Wendel. The player was in advanced negotiations with Flamengo, but he also chose to renew his contract. Therefore, now Timão is keeping an eye on the market for other solutions for its squad.