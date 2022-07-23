Sachsida says diesel and gasoline prices could fall by another R$0.10

posted on 7/22/2022 1:37 PM



(credit: Ed Alves/CB Press)

Alongside President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, said this Friday (22/7) that the price of gasoline and diesel could fall by another R$0.10. The president visited some gas stations in the city to check if the fuels are cheaper at the pumps. The government is racing against time in an attempt to show consumers that it has worked to reduce the burden on voters’ pockets.

According to Sachsida, the measure is due to the extension of the Decarbonization Credits (CBios) quota, within the scope of the National Biofuels Policy (RenovaBio), published in the Official Gazette (DOU). The decree also establishes, on an exceptional basis, until September 2023 to prove the 2022 target. The MME informed that the measure is in line with the state of emergency resulting from the extraordinary rise in oil prices.

“The measure we take today, from CBios, will drop R$ 0.10 (a liter of fuel). This time it will lower the diesel. So, good news. Up to R$0.10 less for diesel and another R$0.10 less for gasoline, with the R$0.20 that Petrobras has already announced. It is already a drop of almost R$ 0.30 in gasoline. The truck driver thanks you, but it’s not just the truck driver. It’s the Brazilian people because it’s a war and, in a war, we have to take measures to lower the price of fuel. We have extended the CBios quota until September of next year. This measure has the potential to reduce by up to R$ 0.10 in gasoline and diesel. It is a review in the wake of the war and we are having to, in a state of emergency, take this measure,” he reported.

“We are giving the CBios quotas a chance to be fulfilled by September of next year. When it started, CBios cost R$30, R$40. Two weeks ago it was R$200. So, our measure now has the potential to reduce the price of gasoline and diesel by R$0.10. Good news for truck drivers.”

The Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, announced that the government created an inspection channel for the transfer of cheaper fuel to stations that are not complying with the decree that provides for the mandatory disclosure of the prices of inputs charged on June 22 for this purpose. compared to the current value. The channel is denuncia-combustivel.mj.gov.br

“The government created an inspection channel yesterday at Senacon to inspect the stations. In the first 24 hours, more than 500 complaints were made in order to comply with the decree. And the population in general can report it, denuncia-combustivel.mj.gov.br is the population’s channel to communicate with the government and help comply with the decree”.

Bolsonaro asked consumers to keep the invoices. “We ask the user to keep the invoice. Up front they can maybe get together, file a lawsuit against those who are not reducing the price of fuel. The Northeast took the longest to comply with the legislation and where the most expensive fuels in Brazil are located”. “The difference must remain with the consumer”, he shouted.