Salary readjustment of education servers in BH published – Gerais

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) published, this Saturday (7/23), the law that guarantees the salary readjustment for public servants of the municipal education network. The category has an increase of 11.77% in salaries, as well as other servants in the capital.
Law 11,381/2022 also provides for additional progress for active servants who participated in performance evaluation. See the receipts table:
- Pedagogue, Higher Education Technician, Librarian, Educational Administrative Assistant and School Aide: 1 progress as of August 1, 2022
- Municipal Teacher and Teacher for Early Childhood Education: 2 progressions as of August 1, 2022
- Teacher for Early Childhood Education: 1 progress as of December 1, 2022 / 1 progress as of April 1, 2023
troubled business
naming
Also in this Saturday’s Official Gazette, the appointment of 11 teachers approved in a public contest for elementary school in BH was published. Of these, six will teach science and biology and five will teach Portuguese.
In a note published this month, Sind-REDE reported that it has been receiving complaints from workers at municipal schools in BH reporting overload at work. The union claims that there is a policy of staff reduction in education in the capital and that the number of professionals established per school is not being fulfilled.
PBH informs that it published the appointment of another 103 professors on July 15th. The Executive of the capital states that, since 2017, 3,340 teachers have been appointed, 2,291 for Elementary School and 1,049 teachers for Early Childhood Education (Emeis).