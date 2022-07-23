Salary readjustment of education servers in BH published – Gerais

Teachers during assembly in front of PBH: readjustment of the category was the subject of an impasse throughout the year (photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press) The Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) published, this Saturday (7/23), the law that guarantees the salary readjustment for public servants of the municipal education network. The category has an increase of 11.77% in salaries, as well as other servants in the capital.

In addition to the adjustment, the positions of Municipal Teacher and Teacher for Early Childhood Education positioned at levels 3 to 7 of the salary table will receive the proportional national floor of the category retroactively from January 2022.

Law 11,381/2022 also provides for additional progress for active servants who participated in performance evaluation. See the receipts table:

Pedagogue, Higher Education Technician, Librarian, Educational Administrative Assistant and School Aide: 1 progress as of August 1, 2022

Municipal Teacher and Teacher for Early Childhood Education: 2 progressions as of August 1, 2022

Teacher for Early Childhood Education: 1 progress as of December 1, 2022 / 1 progress as of April 1, 2023

troubled business

The salary negotiation between city hall and education workers was marked by a strike between March and April of this year. At the time, the Union of Education Workers of the Municipal Network of the capital (Sind-REDE) considered that the 11.77% readjustment was not enough, as it would not adjust the payment of some employees to the category floor.

The teachers returned to the classrooms after 24 days of stoppage. The category understood that the city hall’s proposal, which added the progress and the retroactive payment of the salary floor to the 11.77% readjustment, was insufficient, but decided to end the strike out of respect for the students.

naming

Also in this Saturday’s Official Gazette, the appointment of 11 teachers approved in a public contest for elementary school in BH was published. Of these, six will teach science and biology and five will teach Portuguese.

Appointed professionals must submit the required documentation to enable possession within 20 days. Information on the required documents can be accessed in the “Service Requirements” section on the City Hall website.

In a note published this month, Sind-REDE reported that it has been receiving complaints from workers at municipal schools in BH reporting overload at work. The union claims that there is a policy of staff reduction in education in the capital and that the number of professionals established per school is not being fulfilled.

PBH informs that it published the appointment of another 103 professors on July 15th. The Executive of the capital states that, since 2017, 3,340 teachers have been appointed, 2,291 for Elementary School and 1,049 teachers for Early Childhood Education (Emeis).