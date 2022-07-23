Salgado must lend money to pay salaries

Close to the Club being transformed into SAF, Vasco is facing a dilemma in terms of hiring players. Cruzmaltino still does not have the investment from 777 Partners.

It is not today that President Jorge Salgado lends money to Vasco in order to solve some immediate financial problems, and according to an investigation by Papo na Colina, through journalist Ruann de Lima, the leader intends to lend once again. This time it would be for payment of Transfer Ban made by FIFA, which prevents the club from registering new players, such as Alex Teixeira, recently hired, and from possible signings.

In addition, the money should also be used to hire important players that are mapped by Vasco and 777 Partners, who in this window intended to make bigger signings, however, due to the judicial imbroglio, the vote to approve the club’s transformation into SAF should be delayed. , not allowing time until the transfer window closes.

Salary payments must also be made with money borrowed from the president in order for the club to keep up with its players.

Vasco also has money that should soon enter the club’s coffers related to former Gigante da Colina player Talles Magno, who reached goals set in his contract at New York City, and also from Nathan, who was sold to Boa View from Portugal and still not paid.