Samsung announces SmartSSD, which reduces CPU usage by 97%

THE Samsung announced this Friday (22) a very peculiar device. It is about SmartSSD, which reaches its second generation (I confess that I did not know of the existence of the first). According to the South Korean giant, some advantages of the device are reduce energy consumption by 70% it’s the CPU usage at 97% compared to a regular SSD. But how does he achieve this feat? Come with me!

SmartSSD has a special chip

The name “Smart SSD” is not for nothing or just a marketing ploy. The device takes its name because it is equipped with a special processor. Thus, it can process some data on its ownwithout relying entirely on the computer’s processor.

The processor in question is of the type FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array). It is manufactured by Xilinx, which was even purchased by OMG in 2020. Therefore, the Samsung SmartSSD emerged from a South Korean partnership with AMD Xilinx.

FPGA processors can be programmed to perform very specific tasks. It has processing cores based on the ARM architecture. The SmartSSD chip has been programmed to perform some types of processing. Thus, no need to transfer most data to the CPU.

The result is impressive

It is likely that you, Hardware.com.br reader, already know the basic functioning of a computer’s hardware. But I’ll explain briefly anyway. The processor, to be able to process the data, has to be in constant communication with the RAM memory and the storage unit (HD or SSD). Therefore, there is a very large flow of data on the roads that connect these components.

However, even using a high-speed SSD connected to a bus PCI Express, you will have bottlenecks in communication with the processor. That’s where SmartSSD comes in. By processing the data on its own, it frees up the processor for other activities. The result is lower power consumption and increased computer speed..

To give you an idea, Samsung revealed that the SmartSSD can:

Consume up to 70% less energy;

Decrease processing time to query databases by up to 50%;

Reduce CPU usage by up to 97%.

SmartSSD is not for your nozzle

I know you were excited about the possibility of buying a SmartSSD. I got excited too. But he is not for our beak. It is not designed for normal computersbut for machines that work with big data and Business Intelligence.

This type of computer works with an insane amount of data and information. Unfortunately, Samsung has not released the technical specifications of its SmartSSD.