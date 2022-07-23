Sanctions failure: Germany announces billion-dollar bailout of its biggest gas importer

Uniper, the German gas company, is in financial difficulties due to reduced gas supplies from Russia.
European and US sanctions against the Russian economy continue to damage the eurozone countries themselves.
This Friday (22), German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed that the government is acquiring a 30% stake in energy company Uniper.
Scholz stated that the State would acquire the stake at a nominal price of US$1.74 (R$9.50) per share, adding that it would also provide the company with US$7.8 billion (R$42.5 billion) in the form of funds similar to share capital.
In addition, Scholz ordered the credit lines of the German state banking group KfW to Uniper to be increased from the current US$ 2.04 billion (R$ 11.1 billion) to US$ 9.19 billion (R$ 50.18 billion). billion).
Government intervention will allow the company to stay alive despite higher prices amid a slump in Russian gas supplies.
Finance Minister Robert Habeck explained that the move, which government and industry experts have suggested for weeks, is an attempt to avert a “Lehman Brothers-style crisis”.
Reduced gas flows have meant that, instead of being able to fully rely on its long-term contracts at a fixed price, Uniper has recently been forced to buy gas on the market at a much higher price to make up for the shortage.
Despite the bailout offered to Uniper, Scholz said it shouldn’t be seen as a blueprint for a possible bailout of other energy companies.
