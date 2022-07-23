Santana pickup truck is revealed by ex-Volkswagen designer

Prototype of a Volkswagen Santana with a pickup truck body; project was revealed by Luiz Alberto Veiga, who is a former designer of Volkswagen do Brasil reproduction

Luiz Alberto Veiga, former designer of Volkswagen do Brasil, revealed the shelved project of a Santana pickup. That’s right, after releasing images of a possible restyling of the Kombi, the professional has now published images not only of the truck’s design, but also of a prototype built by Volkswagen.

“This proposal for a Santana-derived Pick-up was carried out entirely by the prototype area of ​​wing 17, with some recommendations from our area. In the end, as in many other investigations, the project did not achieve the financial return necessary to justify the large investments”, explained Veiga in his post about the Santana pickup.

Santana pickup had a Hilux bucket

Naturally, Luiz Alberto Veiga’s social network counts on the “participation” of several colleagues at the time, who contributed with details. “We did several tests with this prototype, the bucket and several components of the rear, they came from the VW Taro pick-up, it would have the VW and Ford identity, it mainly aimed to replace the Ford Pampa with the end of the Del Rey family, too bad it didn’t follow. ahead”, reported a profile identified as “gg sabino”.

The above information was endorsed by Luiz Alberto Veiga. This quoted VW Taro is nothing more than the fifth generation of the Toyota Hilux repackaged by Volkswagen. And, even if the person doesn’t know it, it’s impossible to look at the prototype Santana pickup truck without remembering the Toyota truck.

Volkswagen Santana sketch with pickup truck body

Visual was based on the second generation VW Santana

The truck prototype was functional and its composition seems simple: the front of a Santana “glued” to the huge bed of the Taro/Hilux. There are not many technical details of the Santana pickup, such as whether the vehicle was built on a chassis or what mechanical set it would have.

The tubular components of the Santana pickup prototype – such as the running boards, rear bumper and bulkhead – do not look like definitive details. However, analyzing the truck sketch, it is noted that the project was based on the second generation of Santana.

Luiz Alberto Veiga has been retired since 2018. The designer worked on the creation of national Volkswagen models such as the Fox, Logus, Pointer and different generations of Gol. Considering the comments of your posts, more good memory comes out there. Check out the profile at https://www.instagram.com/p/CgT1Ry3uMEE/.