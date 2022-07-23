São Paulo vs Goiás: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Tricolor arrives for the confrontation in search of rehabilitation in the Brasileirão. The team has three straight draws and tries to climb the table to get closer to the G-6.

Goiás, despite the defeat to Fluminense in the last round, left a good impression for the football played against an opponent that is at the top of the table.

Streaming: Premiere, narrated by Milton Leite and commentary by Alexandre Lozetti, Ricardinho and PC Oliveira

Ricardo González analyzes São Paulo vs Goiás for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship

São Paulo – Coach: Rogério Ceni

The coach continues to have problems with the lineup. In goal, Jandrei continues with a back trauma and should be absent for the second game in a row. Léo and Miranda did a separate job from the other players in the last activity before the match and should also remain outside. The good news is the return of Calleri and Patrick, who served suspensions in the last game.

Probable lineup: Thiago Couto, Rafinha, Diego Costa and Luizão; Igor Vinicius, Gabriel Neves, Igor Gomes, Patrick and Wellington; Luciano and Calleri.

Who is out: Jandrei (back trauma), Léo (edema in the adductor muscle of the thigh), Reinaldo (strain in the thigh), Alisson (sprained right knee), André Anderson (muscle pain), Walce (recovery from surgery), Caio (surgery in the right knee cruciate ligament), Luan (left adductor surgery) and Arboleda (left ankle surgery). Miranda is doubtful.

hanging: Luciano, André Anderson, Eder, Igor Vinicius, Pablo Maia and Reinaldo.

Goiás – Coach: Jair Ventura

The Emerald coach will have to make at least one change, as defender Reynaldo was vetoed. Yan Souto and two newly hired defenders – Danilo Cardoso and Lucas Halter – are vying for a spot alongside Caetano in defense. The rest of the team must be the same as the last round.

Likely lineup: Thaddeus; Maguinho, Caetano, Yan Souto (Danilo Cardoso or Lucas Halter) and Sávio; Diego, Matheus Sales and Luan Dias; Vinícius, Pedro Raul and Dadá Belmonte (Nicolas).

Who is out: Reynaldo (muscle injury) and Apodi (transition).

hanging: Maguinho, Fellipe Bastos and Luan Dias.

