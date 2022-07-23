Saturday (23) is D-Day, with multi-vaccination in several points of Curitiba – CBN Curitiba – A Rádio Que Toca Notícia

This Saturday (23) there is a vaccination campaign. In Curitiba, several points will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm for the entire population to update the vaccination schedule.

This is the second D-Day promoted this year by the Municipal Health Department. On June 11, Curitiba administered 19,000 doses of vaccines to children, adolescents, adults and the elderly. Those who were unable to participate in the first task force can book this Saturday (23) to update their vaccination record. Flávia Quadros, Superintendent of Health Management in Curitiba, makes the invitation.


Among the vaccines available are: BCG, hepatitis B, pentavalent, rotavirus, yellow fever, MMR, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella. Flávia remembers that it is winter and the care with Covid-19 must still remain, so investing in prevention is the best thing to do.

19 health units will be open for multivaccination from 9 am to 5 pm. To check for pending vaccines, simply access the Saúde Já Curitiba application, go to the “Vaccination Card” option and choose the “Pending” tab, to find out which doses of the national calendar are overdue.

