SBT employee shared BRL 100,000 without meeting a colleague

Antonio Soares de Souza, 54, known as Tonhão backstage at SBT, won BRL 100,000 during the “Gol Show” program, hosted by Ratinho, last Tuesday (19). An employee who has worked on stage set-up for 27 years, he received the award after hitting an angle kick live and shared it with a colleague he doesn’t know.

in conversation with splashhe says that he was called by the program’s commander after hitting the target moments before the recording of the program, when he was playing with other employees in the SBT studio.

“He asked and I said I was lucky, I don’t know how to play ball. Then he saw the image recorded by a camera and asked to do it live”, said the person in charge of stages at the station.

Another person working behind the scenes landed a kick during the prank. Before being called by Ratinho, Tonhão agreed with his colleague that he would share the prize after fulfilling the challenge.

I don’t know him much, he works in another sector, he’s new to the company. I have now learned that his name is Michel. It was a great emotion, because my colleague is in need of money.

tonhãoSBT employee

“As I am shy and have a hearing problem, I didn’t understand that it was worth R$ 100 thousand reais. I went for the emotion, the adrenaline. It was God in my life, because it seems that the ball went alone”, he said.

“I only played ball in games with my friends in Pernambuco. I was still the worst in the class”, he said about his own ability. Tonhão does not use social networks, but says that his son is following the games about the kick and responding to messages.

Behind the scenes of SBT

After going through many programs during the period he works at SBT, Tonhão says that the partnership with Silvio Santos began at the time when the station was making programs in theaters.

In addition to being part of Ratinho’s team for the last 11 years, the employee also helps in setting up the stages for the programs “Domingo Legal”, “Eliana” and “The Noite” with Danilo Gentili.

“Once I was working alone in a studio, and Silvio appeared, shook my hand and said it was an honor to meet me. Then he praised the work on the set. I couldn’t react close to the man, I’m glad he left without ask so many questions.”

“Mouse has always been the closest. He already gave me a live cell phone three years ago, but unfortunately I don’t have the device anymore. He always talks and jokes with the whole team”, he concluded.