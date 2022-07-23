Scientists warn of new symptoms of monkeypox

Research published in The New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday states that many people diagnosed with monkeypox in the current outbreak had symptoms that were not yet included in the definitions of the disease.

The study looked at recorded cases in 16 countries and found that while the majority of those infected developed symptoms similar to flu and chickenpox, some also had genital lesions and sores on the anus and mouth – which, until then, had had not been reported to be characteristic of monkeypox.

According to the data collected, one in 10 people had only skin lesions in the genital region and 15% felt anal pain. In another analysis, published in early July in the British Medical Journal, it was found that lesions in the genital region have become more common in the current outbreak of the virus.

confusing diagnosis

Experts are concerned that the symptoms may be being confused with other sexually transmitted infections, such as syphilis and herpes. This could result in misdiagnosis and underreporting of cases, which would make containing monkeypox even more challenging.

“The clinical symptoms are similar to those of other infections, but in some people, symptoms in the mouth and in the anus region led to hospitalizations, as they caused a lot of pain and difficulty in swallowing”, explained the scientists in the research published in the BMJ. They added that it is important for patients and healthcare providers to recognize new symptoms to control viral transmission.

Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted infection, but the current outbreak is related to sexual intercourse, as contamination occurs when there is very close physical contact between people. Many recorded cases have been in men who have sex with men, and health experts have already shown that semen can contain the virus. To reduce contamination, British people who contracted the disease were instructed to use condoms for 12 weeks following recovery.

