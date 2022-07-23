See how many points Bahia needs to gain access



Source: San Junior / EC Bahia

Bahia closed the first round of Série B with 34 points and a score of over 59%.

Currently in third place, how many points are needed to gain access to the return of the competition? ecbahia.com consulted the probabilities raised by UFMG experts on the subject.

According to mathematicians, Bahia has more than a 65% chance of moving up in the division this season.

This is because the numbers indicate that the Squadron has already reached halfway to achieving the score needed to move up in 2022.

According to a study carried out by UFMG, 68 points is the mark to be reached to guarantee 100% access chances in the current edition, with no margin for error.

That is, if it repeats the campaign made in the first round, it is certain that Bahia will gain access to the first division without depending on fans against opponents in the final stretch. The Squadron depends only on its own efforts.

However, the probability is immense to gain access from 60 points. In this case, Tricolor has already surpassed most of the required score.

It is worth noting that 59 points was the lowest mark that a team has ever achieved to move up in the division, in 2007, which was precisely the rival Vitória.

In 2021, as an example, Coritiba (3rd) and Avaí (4th) rose with 64 points, respectively. CRB was in seventh place with 60 points.

Check out the odds of moving up from division by score:

68 points – 100%

67 points – 99.999%

66 points – 99.993%

65 points – 99.975%

64 points – 99.909%

63 points – 99.707%

62 points – 99.135%

61 points – 97.736%

60 points – 94.641%

59 points – 88.606%

58 points – 78.494%

57 points – 63.973%

56 points – 46.411%

55 points – 28.885%

Therefore, to give the smallest margin of error possible, Bahia needs to add at least 28 more points in the second round. Or 34 points give no chance to opponents.