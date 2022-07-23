See Recipes and Menus to Lose Weight

In a food reeducation process, when you start eating more healthy foods, you can have some “side effects”, such as increased gas production and abdominal swelling. This is normal and occurs because fruits, vegetables and legumes, foods that should always be present in a balanced diet, have a high fiber content — a substance that is difficult to digest.
If you’re suffering from excessive flatulence and the feeling of a bloated belly, be mindful of what you put on your plate. According to columnist Live well Paola Machado, a doctor of health sciences with a focus on nutrition and obesity, foods like broccoli, cabbage, kale, beans, apples, milk and cheeses tend to cause bloating — but you shouldn’t stop eating them, just cut back until you find them. the amount you can ingest without discomfort.
To reduce abdominal bloating, Machado says it’s good to eat cucumber, banana, papaya, asparagus, natural yogurt and ginger. Peppermint and chamomile tea also help to reduce swelling.
In Menus for Emagrecer, you will find meals prepared by nutritionist Victor Machado with various ingredients, which can be substituted according to your preference and need (as long as they are within the same nutritional group). Subscribe to UOL and receive 5 menus weekly, with 5 meals each, to lose weight in a pleasant and healthy way.