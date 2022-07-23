See Recipes and Menus to Lose Weight

In a food reeducation process, when you start eating more healthy foods, you can have some “side effects”, such as increased gas production and abdominal swelling. This is normal and occurs because fruits, vegetables and legumes, foods that should always be present in a balanced diet, have a high fiber content — a substance that is difficult to digest.

If you’re suffering from excessive flatulence and the feeling of a bloated belly, be mindful of what you put on your plate. According to columnist Live well Paola Machado, a doctor of health sciences with a focus on nutrition and obesity, foods like broccoli, cabbage, kale, beans, apples, milk and cheeses tend to cause bloating — but you shouldn’t stop eating them, just cut back until you find them. the amount you can ingest without discomfort.