See the trajectory of Paulo Bracks, hired by 777 to be director of Vasco | vasco

Recently hired by 777 Partners to be Vasco’s football strongman, Paulo Bracks will initially work as a kind of consultant for the American group in Brazil. The future executive director of SAF arrives in Rio de Janeiro with the mission of restructuring the cruzmaltino club based on the experience of 15 years working in the middle of football.

Before closing with 777, Bracks underwent a selection process that lasted a few weeks until he was hired in the last few days. He visited Vasco’s facilities this week, but has also participated in some foreign affairs, as the company owns other clubs around the world, such as Genoa (Italy), Standard Liege (Belgium) and Red Star FC (France), in addition to owning a percentage of Sevilla (Spain).

One of the director’s first moves was a meeting with steering wheel Andrey Santos and his staff, still during the visit of the 777 entourage to Rio this week. as reported by gethe company reinforced its interest in the renovation with the creation of the base and informed that it has a project to be developed with the Vasco jewel.

1 of 5 Carlos Roberto Osório, 1st VP General of Vasco, shows CT Moacyr Barbosa for Bracks — Photo: Caio Lima / CRVG Carlos Roberto Osório, 1st VP General of Vasco, shows CT Moacyr Barbosa for Bracks — Photo: Caio Lima / CRVG

From sports law to club management

Lawyer and postgraduate in sports law, Bracks has training in football management and performance analysis from the CBF and technical management from the University of Football. In addition, he has taken courses in the Premier League (England) and La Liga (Spain) and is a professor at the CBF Academy.

In 2007, the executive started working in the sports field with a focus on legislation. He was auditor of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) for four years and, later, president of the disciplinary committee of the court. He interrupted his term in 2014 when he accepted the invitation of the Minas Gerais Football Federation to be director of competitions in a restructuring process experienced by the entity.

More than 10 years after starting as a sports lawyer, Bracks began his first experience in the daily life of a club. In 2018, the director assumed the mission of managing the base of the America-MG, a club with a tradition of training athletes. In his favor, he used his previous knowledge about the organization of competitions and legislation, in addition to his relationship with the CBF. He had good administrative results, which led him to Coelho’s professional football in 2019.

2 of 5 Paulo Bracks arrived at América-MG in 2018 to work at the base — Photo: Mourão Panda Paulo Bracks arrived at América-MG in 2018 to work at the base — Photo: Mourão Panda

It was at América-MG that Bracks was able to better reflect the work of organizing management in sports results. He rose to the position of executive director of professional football with the team in a delicate situation, in the Z-4 ​​of Serie B, and led him to almost access – the team depended on a victory in the final round, but failed and ended up in the fifth. placing.

The seed planted in 2019 led América to one of the most successful years in its history in 2020, when the team left traditional opponents, such as Corinthians and Internacional, and reached the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, falling to Palmeiras de Abel. Ferreira. Ended the season in the runner-up of Serie B, with the same number of points as champion Chapecoense and with access to Serie A guaranteed.

One of Bracks’ merits at América was to reduce the average age of the squad, focusing on the base players, which he had managed the previous year. The change increased the team’s efficiency and production, and the executive’s knowledge of the training work is an asset for 777, which has as its main focus the investment in Vasco’s basic categories. Part of the work was the restructuring of athlete contracts. In addition, people management is a feature highly praised by the professionals who worked with the manager in Minas.

– As a good professional, serious and responsible, he can be useful to any club. He has full conditions to hold the position at Vasco – summarized Marcus Salum, president of the SAF do América-MG and responsible for promoting Bracks to the professional football of the Minas Gerais club.

At América, Bracks worked with three different coaches: Maurício Barbieri, Felipe Conceição and Lisca.

Paulo Bracks signings at América-MG:

goalkeepers: Léo Lang, Matheus Cavichioli, Victor Hugo

Léo Lang, Matheus Cavichioli, Victor Hugo Defenders: Joseph, Eduardo Bauermann, Anderson, Arthur

Joseph, Eduardo Bauermann, Anderson, Arthur Side: Daniel Borges

Daniel Borges Midfielders: Willian Maranhão, Lucas Kal, Geovane, Rickson, Léo Gomes, Alê

Willian Maranhão, Lucas Kal, Geovane, Rickson, Léo Gomes, Alê Attackers: Juan BoselliEliasFelipe AugustoRodolfoLéo PassosGuilhermeCalyson

No sporting result at Inter

The good work at América-MG aroused the interest of Internacional, who hired Paulo Bracks at the end of 2020. The executive headed football colorado for 14 months, but was unable to repeat the success in terms of sporting results. He was fired in March of this year after being eliminated in the Copa do Brasil by Globo-RN. He left the club without winning titles.

On the other hand, the director was successful internally, leaving as a legacy the basis of an administrative and financial restructuring. He was responsible, for example, for the biggest negotiation in the history of the club from Rio Grande do Sul, with the sale of striker Yuri Alberto to Zenit, from Russia, for more than 25 million euros. He also created the data science tool within the market and performance analysis department, a process used in the hiring and departure of players, as well as providing information for the coaching staff to review concepts and standardize training methods.

He arrived at Inter in the midst of a financial crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, which left the club with a loss of more than BRL 60 million in 2020. Among the measures adopted to overcome the crisis, he reduced the payroll by around 30%, which generated a surplus after five years of deficit. He even managed to pay off old debts.

As in Minas, Bracks valued the use of the base in Rio Grande do Sul, increasing the amount of assets in the squad and elevating Inter to the position of club that most used base athletes in the 2021 Brazilian Championship. Gustavo Grossi for the position of executive manager of the lower categories. The Argentine helped in the reform of the base CT and was champion of Rio Grande do Sul in the sub-17 and sub-20, in addition to winning the Brazilian and the Sub-20 Supercup.

3 of 5 Paulo Bracks with coach Alexander Medina at Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Internacional Paulo Bracks with coach Alexander Medina at Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Internacional

Hired for the position of physical preparation coordinator in January 2021, Paulo Paixão is one of the professionals who accompanied Bracks at Inter. He left the club in November last year after a controversy, but he praised the work of Vasco’s future football executive.

– He is a professional of high level, very fine treatment and with very high quality in the organization of work. He left a lot of fruit at América and also a legacy of management at Inter. He has a very discreet way of conducting the day to day, which gives security to those around him. I think it was a very good choice for Vasco – said Paulo Paixão to geand added:

– A calm guy, but with such capacity to develop a club, even more now at this moment of Vasco. I’m sure he’ll take care of the qualities I’ve known of him. I worked with a lot of people and I know when the person has technical knowledge of the profession, and he does, but he shows it discreetly, knowing how to drive.

At Inter, Bracks worked with three different coaches, all foreign: Spanish Miguel Ángel Ramírez and Uruguayans Diego Aguirre and Alexander “Cacique” Medina.

Paulo Bracks signings at Inter:

Defenders: Gabriel Mercado, Bruno Méndez, Kaique Rocha

Gabriel Mercado, Bruno Méndez, Kaique Rocha Sides: Fabricio Bustos, Paulo Victor, Moisés (was on loan and was bought outright)

Fabricio Bustos, Paulo Victor, Moisés (was on loan and was bought outright) Midfielders: Carlos Palacios, Bruno Gomes, Gabriel, Andrés D’Alessandro, Liziero

Carlos Palacios, Bruno Gomes, Gabriel, Andrés D’Alessandro, Liziero Attackers: David, Wesley Moraes, Gustavo Maia, Taison, Juan Cuesta

Among the reinforcements hired by Bracks is Carlos Palacios, who this year was sold by Inter to Vasco. He arrived in Colorado with the status of a Chilean football gem in March 2021 for US$ 3 million (R$ 16.5 million at the time). The attacking midfielder could not match on the field, ended up losing ground and was traded last April with Vasco, who paid US$ 1.5 million (about R$ 8 million) for 70% of the athlete’s rights.

4 of 5 Juninho Pernambucano and Paulo Bracks on Rádio Globo — Photo: Arquivo Juninho Pernambucano and Paulo Bracks on Rádio Globo — Photo: Arquivo

Among the friends that Paulo Bracks made in 15 years working in football is one of Vasco’s biggest idols. In the opinion of the manager himself, the second greatest player in the club’s history. This is Juninho Pernambucano, who has already been defended by the lawyer, with whom he also worked at Rádio Globo. The two maintain frequent contact and spoke before the executive closed with 777 to take over the ex-club of the former midfielder, who was recently director of Lyon, France.

The name of Juninho Pernambucano was even quoted by 777 for the position of director of the SAF. However, with the signing of Bracks, the former player is not in the company’s plans at the moment.

Bracks will be the 777 guy at Vasco. With the company’s executives out of Brazil, he is in charge of presenting a diagnosis of the Vasco squad for the American group while SAF does not get off the ground.

777 saw the need to hire someone with knowledge of the Brazilian market. As director, Bracks will report directly to German Johannes Spors, who this week was promoted to the position of sporting director at 777 Football Group after stepping down as scout director for Genoa, an Italian club that also belongs to the Americans.

