see what Guilherme de Pádua and Paula Thomaz do · Celebrities and Celebrities

Last Thursday, the 21st, HBO Max launched the documentary series “Brutal Pact: The Murder of Daniella Perez”, which returns to the crime that took place in December 1992, when the actress was killed by the actor. Guilherme de Padua and his then wife Paula Thomaz. At the time, Daniella and Guilherme acted together in “De corpo e alma”, a novel written by Gloria Perez, the artist’s mother.

The case shocked the Brazilian population, especially due to such brutality. Daniella was surrendered and abandoned after being stabbed 18 times. The production brings details of the case, in addition to the investigation and trial of Guilherme and Paula, sentenced to 19 and 18 years in prison, respectively, for doubly qualified murder. However, they left the regime closed in 1999, after serving a third of the sentence.

Guilherme and Paula in 2022

Today, according to the newspaper O Globo, Guilherme is pastor of the Lagoinha Baptist Church, in Belo Horizonte. In 2017, he married for the third time to makeup artist Juliana Lacerda.

For years, he had an active Instagram account, where he had more than 40,000 followers, as well as a YouTube channel. Both profiles were deactivated in 2020, when Guilherme returned to prominence in the media by participating in an act in favor of Bolsonaro, in Brasília.

Recently, he denied the fact that he abandoned social networks in the face of the series. At the time, he also commented that the internet is an important tool to “defend yourself from accusations and persecution”.

Meanwhile, Paula Thomaz, who today works as Paula Peixoto, after marrying lawyer Sérgio Peixoto, lives more discreetly. In 2021, she was once again highlighted in the press with the news that she would be preparing her youngest daughter to be an actress.

The information was criticized by Gloria Perez who, on social media, expressed herself saying “this criminal has no limits”. Paula then even opened a criminal complaint against the author where she claimed to be receiving threats after Gloria’s comments.

Earlier this year, the justice of Rio de Janeiro determined that Guilherme and Paula pay compensation in the amount of R$ 480,000 each to the author, in addition to ordering the attachment of Paula and her husband’s current apartment, seeking to reverse the current decision.