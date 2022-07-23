See what your horoscope has in store for this weekend of July 23rd and 24th

Heaven is curious, chatty and eager to learn from experience this weekend. How about doing something different, that stimulates the senses and, at the same time, makes you learn something new? Because the astral is like a curious child that has just arrived in the world, full of life and eager to experience everything good out there!

O Sun now it advances with all its brightness and splendor through the sign of Leo, feeling at home to manifest all its vigor. THE waning moon transits through the sign of Gemini, encouraging the manifestation of the most playful aspect within each of us. Thus, the weekend arrives with the appearance of a ball pit, cotton candy and even some toys that are not so childish, but that guarantee the pleasure of adults.

In astrology, Gemini is the sign that reflects the learning of one who is driven by curiosity. It’s that baby’s look, which touches everything around him, feeling the environment, and still looking in awe at what he can’t reach. Considering the fact that on Saturday the 23rd we will have a good aspect between the planets Mercury and Jupiterthe atmosphere is really one of growing with life, with people and with the sensorial experience.

In addition to unpretentious play, this harmonic aspect also helps to expand knowledge and culture. So, even for those who are not so adventurous and prefer to rest at home, there is plenty of opportunity to discover a good read, engage in a movie marathon cult or explore the culture in the most varied ways. After all, the Leo Sun is there to shine for everyone and indiscriminately.

So the only thing that doesn’t really count is to be prejudiced. Incidentally, by the way, this should not be valid at any time. After all, you have to know and experience before judging anything, right? Life gets a lot more fun and easier when we allow ourselves!

Watch: with the waning moon already largely obscured, the queen of the night arrives in the sky only late at dawn. On the night of Saturday, 23rd, to Sunday, 24th, our natural satellite appears to the east only after 3:30 am. In the domains of Taurus constellationa Moon will also be at the same longitude as Tabitthe star Pi³ of Orion constellation. At dawn from Sunday to Monday, the queen of the night ascends to the East around 4:30 am, still in the midst of the Taurus constellation, aligned with Al Hecka, the Zeta star that marks the tip of one of the horns of this mythical stellar bovine. Looking in the same direction as the Moon, to the South, it will also be possible to admire the stars of the hunter’s belt portrayed in the Constellation of Orion, here in Brazil also known as the “Three Marys”.

Important : you are so much more than your sun sign! So, make better use of the horoscope by also reading the trends for your rising sign, which is essential for you to know. To know the position of all signs, including the Ascendant, as well as the planets at the time of your birth, make your FREE ASTRAL MAP!

Learn more about astrology, birth charts and the role of the astrologer in this article.

Visit: www.virginiagaia.com.br

Aries: invest in good company and productive conversation, Aries. The sky favors new knowledge and contacts.

Bull: Have fun without breaking the bank, Taurus. The astral asks for organization and care with high expenses.

Twins: you have personal magnetism and charisma on the rise, Gemini. Enjoy the weekend to rest, also taking care of your body.

Cancer: the weekend arrives in a rush of introspection and reflection, Cancer. It’s time to look inside and understand intimate issues in depth.

Lion: It’s the first weekend with the Sun shining in your sign, Leo. Take the opportunity to enjoy with friends, thinking about the future.

Virgin: the moment favors long-term planning, Virgo. It’s just not worth getting anxious and ending up forgetting to live in the present.

Lb: the weekend is very cultural, Libra. Invest in topics that stimulate the intellect and also take the opportunity to discover new places.

Scorpion: the weekly rest helps you to solve a lot of things, Scorpio. Enjoy the weekend to turn pages.

Sagittarius: the astral favors your relationships, Sagittarius. It is important to know how to decide things in partnership.

Capricorn: take care of your diet and routine, Capricorn. The astral asks for more organization so you can really enjoy the moment.

Aquarium: flirting and seduction are favored, Aquarius. Just be careful not to end up talking too much.

Fish: intimate and family matters are on the rise, Pisces. Take advantage of the weekend to cultivate solidarity and cooperation between people.