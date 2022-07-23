See which champion teams of the 1st round of the Brasileirão ended with the title

Palmeiras added another victory in the Brazilian Championship and secured the title of champion of the first round in advance. Since 2003, when the first edition of the tournament took place in straight points, 14 times the team that won the title actually won the cup.

Over 10 editions, the clubs that were most symbolically consecrated as champions of the first round were Corinthians and São Paulo, with four each.

From 2003 to 2007, the teams that finished in the lead in the first 19 rounds were champions.

2003: cruise

2004: saints

2005: Corinthians

2006: Sao Paulo

2007: Sao Paulo

In 2008, Grêmio did not have the same success. Despite occupying the first place in the first round, São Paulo was champion for the third consecutive time. In 2009, Internacional experienced the same scenario and let the title slip to Flamengo.

In the following two years, Fluminense and Corinthians won the symbolic conquest and the trophy. While Atlético-MG did not hold the advantage in 2012, giving the title to Fluminense, rival Cruzeiro was twice champion soon after.

From 2015 to 2017, Corinthians (2x) and Palmeiras were champions. In 2018, São Paulo won the first round, but dropped a lot in performance and ended up in fifth position. Verdão took the cup.

Then Flamengo won two consecutive tournaments, but in 2020 São Paulo saw their advantage slip again. In 2021, Atlético-MG conquered both feats.

