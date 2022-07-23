See who are the biggest donors to parties in the 2022 elections | Policy

Disclosure – 07.22.2022 Koren de Lima family, owner of the Hapvida health plan, has four representatives on the list of largest donors so far

Among the biggest donors to national party directories during this year’s pre-campaign, one practice is common: making financial contributions to rival parties in the presidential race. There are at least eight entrepreneurs with this profile of donation among those with transfers above R$ 100 thousand.

The case that draws the most attention is that of the Koren de Lima family, owner of the Hapvida health plan. In the list of biggest donors to date, are the four representatives of the business. Together they have already allocated R$ 4 million between April and May to the PT, PSD, PSDB and MDB. Another R$ 1.25 million was donated to the PL, but it is not yet in the TSE system. The transfer of the Koren de Lima family was revealed last week by the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo.

The donations were made by the CEO of Hapvida, Jorge Fontoura Pinheiro Koren de Lima, Candido Pinheiro Koren de Lima and Candido Pinheiro Koren de Lima Júnior, both members of the board of directors of Hapvida, and Christina Fontoura Koren de Lima.

Another businessman who has donated to subtitles that, for now, are separated in the presidential race is Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello, from Grupo Cosan, the holding company that controls Raízen, a company that was born in 2011 as a joint venture with North American Shell. In the Forbes list of Brazilian billionaires, Mello donated BRL 500,000 in April to União Brasil, whose pre-candidate is Luciano Bivar, and BRL 150,000 in May to the PSDB.

Luis Terepins, from the Brazilian construction and developer Even and former president of the Fundação Bienal de São Paulo, made a transfer of R$100,000 to Podemos in February, when the party still housed former judge Sergio Moro, now a pre-candidate for the Senate for Paraná. The businessman had participated in meetings with Moro. In June and July, in turn, Terepins allocated almost R$50,000 to the PSDB. He started to publicly support Simone Tebet and is on a list of businessmen aligned with the emedebista.

Brothers Helio Seibel and Salo David Seibel, from Léo Madeiras, donated BRL 184,000 to União Brasil and BRL 80,000 to MDB. Salo is also on the list of businessmen who support Tebet.

The Botelho Bracher family, in turn, was not united when it came time to donate. While the former CEO of Itaú Candido Botelho Bracher donated almost R$ 200 thousand to the MDB and PSDB, the sisters, the writer and screenwriter Beatriz Bracher and the sculptor Elisa Bracher, donated R$ 516 thousand to the Network, which officially supported the Lula in the presidential race.

