Seek help fast! 11 Signs You Have Problems With Alcohol

Do you feel like you’ve been drinking too much or do you know someone who is overstepping the line? It’s good to know how to identify what can be considered a sign of alcoholism. Addiction always starts subtly and silently, often even playfully. However, over time, the alcoholic will become a burden to him and his family. You need help and seek treatment.

1 – Drink every day

Having a beer or a glass of wine when preparing a meal on the weekend is no problem. However, if you make a point of drinking one or more drinks almost always while cooking, be careful. Consumption of alcohol in everyday tasks can indicate a sign of alcoholism.

2 – Parties are worth it if you have alcohol

Are your events only organized if they have a cooler full of alcohol? Or worse, is a party only a party if there are drinks? This is a sign of alcoholism and you need to be careful. The inability to have fun and enjoy special moments without alcohol is not something that should be seen as normal or acceptable.

3 – You don’t agree with alcoholism

If you’re reluctant to accept that you’re drinking too much or deny any signs of alcoholism, pay attention. Maybe someone just wants to pick on you, but when several people say the same thing too often, it’s time to recognize that you’re wrong.

4 – Irresponsibility

You buy things, talk nonsense, or take chances easily after you’ve had a drink. Well, alcohol certainly shouldn’t be on your menu. This is very clear to everyone and it needs to be clear to you.

5 – Drink whenever you are excited

Whether you drink whenever you’re happy or whenever you’re sad, pay attention. Dealing with feelings with alcohol is a sure sign of alcoholism.

In addition to these, check out other symptoms that indicate alcoholism:

6- You always drink more than you wanted or planned;

7- You are feeling increasingly tolerant of drinks;

8- If you are going to drink little, is it better not to start? Watch out!

9- Friends and family have already warned about the exaggeration in alcohol;

10- You feel abstinence if you don’t drink;

11- Want to stop, but can’t? Seek help as this is a sign of prolonged addiction.