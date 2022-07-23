Seven Amazing WhatsApp Tricks You Need to Know

WhatsApp is, without a doubt, the most used multiplatform instant messaging application in the world, especially in Brazil. The messenger fell in love with many people, reflecting the more than 5 billion downloads of the application in the Play Store (for Android users).

Interestingly, even though it is so popular, not everyone who has it takes full advantage of the tool during their routine. Many have limited themselves to doing the basics that the messenger proposes: exchanging messages, sending audios or making calls, but did you know that there are amazing tricks that are worth learning?

+ Pix scam: learn how to recover lost money

1 – Broadcast List

Tired of copying and pasting the message and forwarding it to multiple people? It’s an exhausting task, but it can be circumvented in a simple way, with the creation of a broadcast list. This is an old feature, but very practical. Through the list you can send the same message to up to 250 contacts at once. The person on your list will receive the content individually, unaware that it was sent by a list.

2 – Wallpapers

It is possible to make your WhatsApp look more like “yours”. The first step is to change the wallpaper of your conversations or are you going to tell me that you didn’t know that the chat area with your father or mother can be different from those of your friends? That’s right! Each contact can have a wallpaper, making it possible to identify chats more easily.

3 – Temporary messages

The feature is recent, but from time to time it is possible to see someone using it, either in a group or in a private way. By sending temporary messages, you help free up space on your phone’s storage as it automatically deletes all messages after a selected period of time. And the best, you can choose this period! 24 hours, seven days or 90 days? You decide! In addition, the function also erases received or sent media, such as photos, videos and audio. Enabling the feature, however, requires that it be done individually on each contact.

+ Auxílio Brasil coup promises R$ 2,500, learn how to avoid it!

4 – Chat without saving the number

This is a trick that many, possibly, did not know. Yes, you don’t necessarily need to add a person to your address book to start a conversation. It is possible, for example, to scan a QR Codeuse links from APIs (those that redirect you to an action within the app) or even make use of third-party apps for that.

5 – Search figurines

Cast the first stone whoever is tired of wasting time looking for the ideal sticker to use in a conversation. Yeah, a lot of people should understand what it’s about. To solve this problem, the messenger allowed the user to search, using keywords, for the desired sticker. To do this, just open the stickers tab in a conversation, tap the magnifying glass icon and search.

6 – Always delete forwarded media

For those who suffer from problems of lack of space on the device’s storage, take this great tip: free up your cell phone’s memory by deleting frequently forwarded media in a conversation. That way, you better organize the space occupied by messenger files. To use the feature, open the settings and access the “Manage Storage” option.

7 – Save internet

This is the last and most valuable trick of all, but unfortunately it was only made available for iOS (iphone) users. Needing to save your cell phone’s mobile internet consumption and don’t know how? The data saving mode appears to make usability easier. Just go to the app’s “Settings” and click on the “Mobile” option.