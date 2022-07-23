The digital influencer Biah Rodrigues, who is the wife of the sertanejo Sorocaba, made posts on social networks this Friday afternoon (22) to talk about the state of health of her daughter Fernanda, who had to be rushed to the hospital. During a recorded video, the mother burst into tears when talking about the child’s situation.

Biah said her daughter – who was born in November 2021 – had a high fever and pain in her stomach. “The nights were difficult, but they passed. She had a high fever, 39°C. I thought it was her toothache, but how could she with such a high fever? She had no respiratory symptoms, no runny nose, no cough. I stayed in touch with the pediatrician. , but I’m a mother,” she said.

Sorocaba’s wife also commented that she had difficulty making her daughter stop crying. “She was in pain and crying inconsolably. Not even her chest resolved. Arriving there, she was examined. Her tummy was well distended. The pediatrician asked for an ultrasound to rule out any surgical, emergency hypothesis. Everyone was terrified,” he said. .

Biah said that her daughter underwent various types of tests and the doctors did not find any problems. There was no diagnosis of disease or infection to justify the symptoms, according to the mother. Biah also informed that at the moment Fernanda is already at home and is doing well. In addition to Fernanda, Sorocaba and Biah are also parents to little Theo.