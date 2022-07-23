Sikêra Jr fights live as a reporter: ‘Shut up’; video

Presenter Sikêra Jr fought live with a reporter during the National Alert, on RedeTV!, on Friday (22). The confusion arose when dealing with the case of the defender Renan, of Red Bull Bragantino, who was arrested for being involved in an accident that ended with the death of a motorcyclist. The player assumed he slept behind the wheel and had signs of intoxication, according to police.

Reporter Edie Polo was called to give details of the occurrence and tried to defend Renan, stating that he knows the player. Sikêra didn’t like it and cut off his colleague to criticize him.

“I get a little emotional because I personally know Renan. You know my passion for Palmeiras… I know the whole environment there, it’s complicated. I’ve talked to Renan several times, he’s a good boy, but if he involved there… You know… But you don’t know if it’s an addiction, anyway…”, Edie considered. Renan is an athlete from Palmeiras and is on loan to the Bragança Paulista team.

Sikêra didn’t like the comment. “Stop it! I understand your passion for the team, for whatever you want, but the shit goes to this shitty comment here that ‘I know’, ‘that’s a little 20-year-old baby’. He fucked up. the first…”, he cut.

The presenter did not let the reporter continue to speak. “Shut up, I’m talking. I don’t even want to know about your passion for Palmeiras, that’s your problem. I’ll take you off the air, you can,” asked the presenter. He was taken care of.

Afterwards, Sikêra resumed the criticism. “20 years sucks. 20 years makes a boy, 20 years kills. Think about the daughters of the woman he orphaned there… What the hell… Go fuck yourself. Killed, killed! I didn’t want to take a breathalyzer test, why?”, questioned.

