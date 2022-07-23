Sikêra Jr sets up a tent live with a reporter; watch

During this Friday’s National Alert (22), Sikêra Jr set up a shack with a live reporter. The presenter of RedeTV! called Edie Polostraight from the newsroom in São Paulo, to give information about defender Renan, from Bragantino, who was involved in a traffic accident. In the event, the player admitted to the police that he slept at the wheel, in addition to showing signs that he was drunk, causing the death of a person.

When he was telling the anchor details, the reporter minimized the situation and tried to defend Renan, since, according to him, he has relations with the defender. Sikêra didn’t like the co-worker having given his personal opinion on the live link, cut the communicator while he was breaking the news and detonated it.

“I get a little emotional because I personally know Renan. You know my passion for Palmeiras… I know the whole environment there, it’s complicated. I’ve talked to Renan several times, he’s a good boy, but if he involved there… You know… But you don’t know if it’s an addiction, anyway…”, Edie said, before being interrupted by Sikêra.

“Stop it! I understand your passion for the team, for whatever you want, but go fuck this shitty comment here that ‘I know’, ‘that’s a little 20 year old baby’. He fucked up . It’s not the first… Shut up I’m talking. I don’t even want to know about your passion for Palmeiras, that’s your problem. I’ll take you off the air, you can”, asked the presenter, who was soon attended, with the reporter taken from the studio screen. Afterwards, Sikêra mocked his co-worker, repeating his lines in a mocking tone.

“20 years sucks. 20 years makes a boy, 20 years kills. Think about the daughters of the woman he orphaned there… What the hell… Go fuck yourself. Killed, killed! Didn’t want to take a breathalyzer test, why?” Sikera Jr

Watch the shack moment:

A collector of controversies, Sikêra Jr is constantly issuing opinions in the National Alert that give something to talk about. The presenter has even been sued by some famous people, such as Xuxa Meneghel, associating the blonde with pedophilia.

Sikêra Jr loses lawsuit against Band presenter

In Sikera Jr’s latest controversy, the communicator lost his lawsuit against Jacson Damasceno, who heads Brasil Urgente do Rio Grande do Norte. The holder of the National Alert asked for compensation of R$ 44 thousand in court for moral damages, in addition to a retraction on his television program. The presenter of Band defended the LGBTQIA+ community and criticized the homophobic speech made by the employee of RedeTV!, in June.

In the sentence, the judge noted that the comments made by Jacson were limited to countering the controversial statements made by Sikêra Jr. in the National Alert and that, at no time, the presenter of the Band uttered words that tarnish the honor and image of the employee of RedeTV!, only emitting his personal opinion on the subject, as well as informing his viewers. The day after the ruling was published, Jacson celebrated the ruling in his favor through a post on social media.