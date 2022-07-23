Slovenia reveals relationship status with Vyni after controversy

Would that be the end of the lollipoppers’ bullshit?! On Tuesday (19), Eslovênia Marques participated in the podcast “PodDarPrado” and said that she walked away from her roommate on reality, Vyni. After the repercussion of the statements, with the right to Vyni’s answer, the former miss spoke again about the controversy.

In an interview with iG Gente during Fortal, a micareta that took place this Thursday (21), in Fortaleza, the ex-sister explained the controversy with her colleague and insisted that everything is fine between the two. “It’s kind of natural for people to distort what we say. We even look forward to it. The important thing is that the person involved, Vyni, understood very well. That’s what really matters to me.” said Eslo.

Previously, the influencer participated in the game “One Brother, One Word”, during the podcast. In the game, a confinement colleague was mentioned and the model had to define the person in a single word. The name of Lucas, her boyfriend, was the first spoken and she chose the word “love”. Then Scooby was mentioned as a “friend”. Tiago Abravanel, Jade Picon, Bárbara, Rodrigo and Eliezer were other brothers to whom Slovenia lavished praise.

When asked about Vyni, however, the model took a moment to think and said that there is no way to make the game with his name because he has become “someone else” outside of the show. “I think that inside I met a Vyni, and here, because he is in a new phase of his life, he is someone else, and it’s good that he’s someone else because we keep changing, right? It is very admirable”commented. See the moment below:

The speech did not resonate well with the boy, who, very upset, defended himself in Instagram Stories, in the early hours of Wednesday (20). Vyny, without naming Slovenia, said “smarter” and “selective”. “I remain the same person. The same person you knew, only now I’m smarter, I’m more selective and now I’m loving myself more, which after all was what they charged me so much for the three months you saw me on television.”assured the ex-brother.

Finally, Lucas Bissoli’s girlfriend also pointed out that she has a clear conscience about the case, since the former BBB understood his intentions behind the comment. “What people interpret on the internet is up to each one. I know very well what I say, what I offer and my consistency and truth about it. The good thing is that he knows the truth and that’s what matters.”he concluded.