smartphone resistant to drops and water on sale – Tudo em Tecnologia

Focused on low cost products, UMIDIGI has several smartphones with good construction and resistance. This is the case with the Bison X10, a smartphone tested by our team that delivers excellent construction and good features for its price. And today, it has a coupon coming out at R$ 660.

Speaking of specs, the UMIDIGI Bison X10 is built around a 6.53″ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It also offers drop protection (check out the video test below) and IP68/IP69K certifications against water and dust.

For stills, the company added a 20MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro camera. There’s also an 8MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling. In addition, it has more highlights such as NFC, 6150 mAh battery and an infrared thermometer that measures the temperature of people and objects.

Main specifications:

Screen : 6.53 inch HD+

: 6.53 inch HD+ Processor: MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core

MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core RAM: 4GB

4GB Native Storage: 64GB

64GB Back camera: 20MP + 8MP + 5MP

20MP + 8MP + 5MP Frontal camera: 8MP

8MP Drums: 6,150 mAh

6,150 mAh Operational system: Android 11

With a special price starting at R$ 660 in 6X without interest, the UMIDIGI Bison X10 is a great investment for those who want something good and cheap:

