Smorgasburg, street food festival in SP, has noodles burger and ant farofa – 07/22/2022 – Restaurants

Founded in New York a decade ago, Smorgasburg is considered the biggest street food festival in the world and lands again in São Paulo, after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

One hundred stalls and food trucks will occupy the obelisk of Ibirapuera Park and its surroundings on Saturday and Sunday, the 23rd and 24th. In addition to the gastronomic wing, the space will also host outdoor jazz, folk and reggae concerts.

The first edition took place in the city in 2019, at the same address. Now, 100,000 people are expected to attend the event, which has free admission — even so, it is necessary to book tickets in advance on the website.

Restaurants such as Organicamente Rango, led by Tia Nice, Macondo, with Colombian cuisine, Paellas Pepe, specializing in the Spanish dish, Biyou’z, with African cuisine, Osteria del Rosso, with an Italian menu, and Holy Burger, for example.

But who caused a stir and formed queues in the previous edition was a hamburger made with noodles instead of bread, created by Vinil Burger — the house is back on schedule and should attract the public once again.

The gastronomic fair also offers other different foods, such as farofa made with ants and an octopus sandwich. Discover, below, five of these options that are out of the ordinary.

octopus choripán

Instead of the traditional sausage, octopus tentacles prepared on the grill with chimichurri and aioli, served on a French baguette. The creation is by Notorious Fish, dedicated to seafood snacks, and costs R$49.

Oreo choux cream

In a far from gourmet version, the French dessert is prepared by Mr. Cheesecake with Oreo cookie, wrapped in a kind of oil-fried rain cookie dough. To finish, it gets icing sugar, chocolate syrup and Ninho milk. It costs BRL 22.

farfarmiga

The Trempre restaurant prepares a farofa de iça, which has tanajura ants in the recipe. The insect is fried with lard and mixed with flour, a little garlic and a pinch of salt. Served with ora-pro-nóbis, the typical delicacy of the tropeira cuisine costs R$30.

ramen burger

The sandwich, which costs R$32, replaces the bread with noodles, which are grilled with egg to bind and become slightly crispy. The filling is sweet and sour sauce, julienned chard and a beef disc — which vegetarians can exchange for a version made with grilled vegetables and chickpeas. The invention is a success at Smorgasburg in New York and won a Brazilian version by Vinyl Burger.

Salmon hamburger

In this other reinterpretation of the hamburger, the bread is replaced by breaded rice, while the beef is replaced by pieces of salmon, which can be raw or grilled. Go in the cream cheese, chives and soy sauce mixture. The combination is served by the Mygati Food Truck for R$50.