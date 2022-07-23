Snap: Why did Snapchat’s parent company’s shares plummet 39% after the 2nd quarter balance sheet?

Snap (S1NA34) released a lower-than-expected quarterly result on Thursday, pressured by the effects of rising inflation and growing competition with rival apps like TikTok.

Although the company has had user base growth above Wall Street’s forecast, its shares have plummeted after the earnings release in the aftermarket. In the pre-market this Friday (22), assets fell 33.27%, at US$ 10.90, around 9:20 am (Brasilia time). The shares closed down 39.14% at $9.95.

Snapchat’s parent company was the first of the big tech companies to report second-quarter results, with the numbers presenting itself as an early thermometer on market conditions. Twitter (TWTR34) released its numbers this morning.

“We are not satisfied with the results we are delivering despite the headwinds,” Snap said in comments released ahead of a conference call with analysts.

Second-quarter revenue totaled US$ 1.11 billion, up 13% over the same period last year. The figure was below the $1.14 billion average of expectations and analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Snap said recent changes to privacy settings on iPhones, macroeconomic challenges and increased competition in selling ad space contributed to “substantially slower” revenue growth.

The company said it intends to significantly slow hiring, invest in its advertising business and find new sources of revenue to grow at a faster pace.

Snapchat’s daily active users grew 18% year-over-year to 347 million, beating the average market forecast of 344 million.

Snap said revenue so far in the third quarter was flat from the same period last year and did not provide an estimate for the coming months because “visibility remains incredibly challenging.”

The company also announced a $500 million share buyback program.

“The earnings release is the latest chapter in a difficult year for Snap, whose shares lost nearly two-thirds of their value in 2022. In May, the company said it would not meet the second-quarter guidance set the previous month, leading to to a 43% drop in the share price”, highlights XP.

After the release of the balance sheet, analysts from large banks began to review their projections for Snap.

Goldman Sachs lowered the recommendation for the buy paper to neutral and cut the price target from $25 to $12. Analysts pointed out that the result was quite negative with a mix of lost revenue, one comment indicating stable revenue. in the third quarter on a year-over-year basis (despite the low base of comparison) and a number of challenging factors cited, including the macroeconomic environment, sustained competitive industry intensity for ads and a long period of need to reposition the ad business.

“We believe Snap will be a stock without major catalysts in the short/medium term as investors digest a new normal of depressed revenue growth, streamlined hiring (while still investing in platform evolution) and low/no visibility into improved operating performance (as reflected in a mix of our new 2023/2024 revenue estimates that are 20% to 30% lower than previous levels),” the Goldman analysts said.

Morgan Stanley highlighted that it is putting its model under review after the release of the results. Analysts also pointed to a sharper drop in ads in the quarter, a weakening ad spending environment and micro factors impacting the business.

“Although July rebounded to steady growth, it’s important to remember that the growth composition comes from an easier baseline. More important than the annual basis of comparison, we think that the weakening of macrotrends is what will matter most to determine the pace of short-term growth”, assess the analysts.

For them, Snap will need to show operating expense discipline given its lower gross profit base. For Morgan, the company’s approach to reducing hiring and focusing on investment is critical given the revenue challenges. “We expect Snap to significantly increase its discipline and decrease hiring to protect free cash flow now and provide lasting growth after the recovery,” the analysts say.

(with Reuters)

