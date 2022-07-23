Sonza team counters lawyer for family of student killed at concert

Luísa Sonza’s press office denied that the singer would have arranged a meeting with the family of Alice Moraes, 27, who died during a concert by the artist in Porto Alegre on the 16th. The version disputes what was reported by the lawyer she represents. the young woman’s family.

THE splashhe stated that Sonza’s team had requested a meeting of the singer with the family for today, but that soon after they asked for the postponement of the conversation until after the end of the police investigation.

“There was no personal contact that the singer said she was worried about making”, reinforced the defense.

Also sought after by the report, Sonza’s team denied the existence of any encounter and said that the artist called Alice’s sister, Andréa, offered solidarity and put the team in contact so they could help in order to understand what happened at the place. .

understand the case

The Civil Police of Rio Grande do Sul is investigating the death of Alice Moraes, 27, during a concert by singer Luísa Sonza in Porto Alegre on the 16th.

According to people who were with the veterinary medicine student at the show, which took place at Pepsi On Stage, she felt sick and was treated in the ambulance that was in the service of the producer of the event.

In contact with splash, delegate Alexandre Vieira, responsible for the case, says that it is premature to talk about negligence. “The family complains about the medical care on site. But I’m listening to people. We’ve heard family members, medical attendants, production personnel and it’s premature to talk about it. [negligência] now. People might be emotional about the episode. You have to formalize everything first to hear a demonstration in this sense, “she declared.

He reported that it is still not possible to confirm what caused Alice’s death.

In a note, Opinião Produtora, organizer of the event, said it was touched by what happened to the student.