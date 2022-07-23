Sorocaba and Biah show the baby at the hospital and say what happened

Fernanda, daughter of Sorocaba and Biah, ended up in the hospital and mother tells what happened

The digital influencer Biah Rodriguessinger’s wife Sorocaba, from the duo with Fernando, told a story he had with his youngest daughter. She and her husband are proud parents of two children. The couple’s eldest son, Theo, is two years old. While the youngest, Fernanda, completed nine months of life.

The baby wasn’t feeling very well and ended up going to the doctor. Biah showed a photo of her daughter in the hospital and left fans worried. “Tomorrow I will calmly update you guys”, wrote the influencer when adding the location of Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

Already this Friday (22), she used her social media to tell everything that happened. “Good afternoon, with much joy for you! You can already tell that things are good around here, right? Thank God everything is under control. I was a little lost around here. Nanda demanded more of my care, especially at dawn. Those were difficult nights,” Biah began.

the wife of Sorocaba said that the baby began to have a fever of 38.5 to 39 degrees. “At first I thought it was the teeth. She had no respiratory symptoms, no runny nose or cough. All the time in contact with the pediatrician, but I’m a mother! I thought it best to go to the hospital to understand what was happening.”

“In addition to the fevers, she was having pain and an inconsolable cry, the kind that not even the chest can solve. The pediatrician noticed the more swollen belly. Everyone was terrified and I was sure it would be nothing.” The influencer also said that she prayed a lot for her daughter’s health and was confident that it would not be anything serious.

After a battery of tests, the baby Sorocaba and Biah presented no problem. Soon after, she started to eat again and was released by the doctors. “I just wanted to share a little bit of God’s love for us here, and say that he is always taking care of everything, when we give him control!”, wrote the influencer, in thanks.

Tell us what you think!