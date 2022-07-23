Soybean: Brazilian market redoubles attention on dollar and premiums on new day…

Wednesday (21) closed with losses of more than 30 points in the soybean market on the Chicago Stock Exchange. The lows were intensifying throughout the day – in yet another session of volatility – taking August to $14.18 and November – which is the most traded contract right now – to $13.01 a bushel. In one month, both maturities have already lost 11.26% and 13.84%, respectively.

The agricultural commodities market continues to be hard pressed by the aggressive exit of funds, which continue to get rid of their positions and move to safer assets in a scenario still very marked by risk aversion. At the other end, however, it also seeks to give space to its foundations.

The weather is the main one. And the most current climate maps show an improvement in conditions for the next few days in the country, with higher volumes of precipitation and a little better distributed in the main producing regions, but still favoring the eastern portion of the belt.

The image below shows the rain forecast for the next seven days, already indicating more expressive rains compared to the maps of the beginning of the week.

Rain forecast for July 22-29 in the US – Map: NOAA

“The prices of grains, especially soybeans and corn, continue to be influenced, mainly, by the American climate, which indicates a slight improvement in the distribution of rains starting next weekend (29), however, these forecasts are still little reliable”, says the general director of Grupo Labhoro, Ginaldo Sousa.

For soybeans, the behavior of demand is also more evident in recent days, as China returned to the buying end of the market, having negotiated at least 13 boats of American soybeans this week, focusing on January and February shipments. The movement, however, seems to be serving “only” as a cushion for prices at the moment, which continue to feel the brunt of the funds’ liquidation of positions between commodities.

And this Thursday, the market still received weak weekly export sales data from the new USDA report.

“Demand remains very weak for all products, with the exception of wheat. The four-week moving average of soybean sales has dropped into negative territory,” explains the team at Agrinvest Commodities.

In the week ended July 14, the US sold 203,500 tonnes of 2021/22 soybeans – with China as the main destination – and the volume was within market expectations, which ranged from canceling 200,000 to sales. of 200 thousand tons. Thus, the country registers 59,597.6 million tons of the oilseed already committed, compared to the total estimated by the USDA of 59.06 million for the entire commercial year.

254.7 thousand tons of new crop soybeans were also sold, with the Asian nation also being the main buyer. The market expected something between 0 and 500 thousand tons.

BRAZILIAN MARKET

In Brazil, in addition to the movement in the CBOT, attention is divided between the movement of the dollar and the premiums. This Thursday, the currency closed the day with a high of 0.65% and worth R$ 5.50.

“Although Chicago has fallen a lot, the exchange rate is firmer and that takes away some of the strength of premiums. But I believe it is a one-off move. I understand that premiums for August, September, October could go up again. They won’t shoot up, but could go up a little more and that will depend on how demand will be towards the end of the year”, explains Safras & Mercado analyst Luiz Fernando Gutierrez.

He also highlights that there is less soy in Brazil this year compared to the previous year, given the failure of the 2021/22 crop, which makes the dispute between domestic and foreign demands more intense, which is yet another support for premiums in the domestic market. . “Some negative adjustments may occur, but these premiums should remain firm,” he says.

As for new crop soybeans, pressure may occur, however, also considering the size of supply in the new season – including the influence of weather on the American crop – and the behavior of demand. Subsequently, the values ​​will also reflect expectations for the new crop in South America, “and may even be negative depending on the size of the crop in Brazil”.

Faced with all this, soybean prices in Brazilian ports remain remunerative and still hovering around R$ 200.00 per bag for the 2021/22 product. The pace of business, however, is more restrained now.