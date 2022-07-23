Soybeans rise this Friday in Chicago, but still accumulate drops of more than 2%…

Despite the recovery this Friday (22), soybean futures traded on the Chicago Stock Exchange recorded another negative week on the Chicago Stock Exchange, with accumulated losses of more than 2%. The August contract was down 2.18% from $14.66 to $14.34, while the November contract was down 2.01% from $13.42 to $13.15 a bushel. Throughout Friday’s trading session, November came to work in the red and tested something slightly below $13.00.

Once again, the week was marked by intense volatility, with financials and fundamentals taking turns as the main focus of the market not only for soybeans, but also for agricultural commodities. This Friday, the news that arrived to complement the picture and further agitate the markets was the confirmation of an agreement that guarantees the flow of Ukrainian grains. Russia and Ukraine signed agreements with the UN (United Nations), also mediated by Turkey, and the information weighed mainly on wheat prices.

Also, as requested by the Russian government, the ships will be inspected before leaving the area at a terminal located in Turkish territory. The agreement is expected to allow exports of 22 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products that have been dammed up in Black Sea ports since the start of the conflict. On the 24th, the war completes five months.

Understand and see analysts’ expectations for the wheat market, which ended this Friday’s session on the CBOT with drops of more than 40 points in the most traded contracts – or more than 6%:

Soybean, however, unlike other trading floors, was not contaminated. The market was supported by a slightly more favorable macro scenario, less risk averse, the fall of the dollar – index and commercial against the real in Brazil -, as the Agrinvest Commodities team explains, finding space for a certain respite and recomposition of positions after of such aggressive losses all week.

“The global economy looks increasingly likely to enter a serious downturn as central banks aggressively reverse the very weak monetary policy adopted during the pandemic to support growth, the data showed,” adds Grupo Labhoro’s managing director, Ginaldo Souza.

US CLIMATE AND DEMAND

Also for another week and as is traditional for this period, among the fundamentals the biggest attention is on the weather in the United States right now. The conditions expected for the next few days are better now, with more chances of rain and milder temperatures in important producing regions of the country.

The map from NOAA, the official weather service for the United States, brings the updated forecast this Friday (22) for the range of July 23 to 30, indicating more voluminous precipitation still concentrated in the east of the Corn Belt, but some volumes reaching also states such as Missouri, Minnesota, Wisconsin and part of the Dakotas.

Temperatures, however, will remain high.

“This afternoon’s climate model indicates temperatures a little lower than those recorded in recent weeks, however, they remain high, hovering around 32-38°C (90-100°F) in the Midwest and Southern USA. accumulations, of up to 50 mm, are forecast in most of the country’s producing plains, within the next 10 days. The Dakotas, western Nebraska, southern Kansas and all of Texas continue with drought forecast”, says Ginaldo Sousa.

The market was also attentive to the anomaly maps for rainfall and temperatures for the entire month of August also reported by NOAA. Temperatures tend to be above average for the entire month, and rainfall below the same period, as shown in the images below.

Temperature anomaly in the forecast for August – Map: NOAA

Rain anomaly in forecast for August – Map: NOAA

“The climate outlook is not very favorable for soy, which thrives with abundant rainfall during the month. The heat is not so worrisome, soy does not mind a little heat. This warrants a close look at the forecasts for next month,” Karen Braun, agricultural commodities specialist at Reuters International.

On demand, the news was positive, however, insufficient. Information circulated in the market that China had traded around 13 soy ships from the United States, in addition to some positions also from Brazil and Argentina. However, in “normal” years of consumption, the Asian nation would be buying 35 to 40 boats of soy at this point.

Thus, with a weaker demand compared to previous years, the main impact among the price-forming variables was on premiums – falling in Brazil, Argentina and the USA.

“China is buying in the USA and in Brazil as well. It is buying Brazil for August and these premiums are dropping a lot. ) and this Wednesday (21) deals were reported at 265 cents. The premium is falling along with Chicago, that is, the flat price – the sum of the two things – is falling”, details market analyst Eduardo Vanin, from Agrinvest Commodities . “In early June this shipment (August) had a 420-cent premium offer with August at $16.20 in Chicago.