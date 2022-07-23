spider | New Marvel animation gets arts and date

Spider-Man: Freshman Year, the new Spider-Man animation for the Disney+won his first arts in San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Check out the gallery below.

Spider-Man | With the voice of Charlie Cox, Marvel animation gets art and date 1 out of 4

The production also confirmed that Charlie Coxthe interpreter of demolisher in the series of Netflixwill voice the antihero in the animation.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year debut on the streaming platform in 2024.

But it will not be the end of this story, because the marvel studios announced that Peter Parker’s high school adventures will continue in Sophomore Yearwith no release date yet.

San Diego Comic-Con takes place between July 21 and 24 and has full coverage on the website, networks and channel of the Omelet.

The first day was already marked by news from Dungeons & Dragons, Teen Wolf and The Legend of the Lost Treasure, while the Friday of the convention promises panels of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Poweranimations from Marvel Studios and The Walking Dead. Saturday, the busiest day of the event, will have panels from Warner Bros.and Marvel Studios.

