Steve Bannon, Former Trump Adviser, Convicted of Contempt of Congress

Abhishek Pratap 12 seconds ago News Comments Off on Steve Bannon, Former Trump Adviser, Convicted of Contempt of Congress 0 Views

  • Sam Cabral
  • BBC News in Washington

Steve Bannon speaks to reporters outside of court the day before he is sentenced

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Steve Bannon speaks to reporters outside of court the day before he is sentenced

A US jury found former Donald Trump strategist Steve Bannon guilty on two counts of contempt of Congress.

Bannon, 68, was indicted in 2021 for failing to cooperate with the congressional committee investigating the capitol raid.

The former White House Chief Strategist is appointed as an unofficial adviser to the former US President at the time of the insurrection on January 6, 2021.

He faces up to two years in prison and has to pay up to $200,000 in fines.

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

The arguments in favor of a shorter working day

22 July 2022 Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Three-day weekends are great, but condensing five …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved