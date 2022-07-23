Steve Bannon, Former Trump Adviser, Convicted of Contempt of Congress

Sam Cabral

BBC News in Washington

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Steve Bannon speaks to reporters outside of court the day before he is sentenced

A US jury found former Donald Trump strategist Steve Bannon guilty on two counts of contempt of Congress.

Bannon, 68, was indicted in 2021 for failing to cooperate with the congressional committee investigating the capitol raid.

The former White House Chief Strategist is appointed as an unofficial adviser to the former US President at the time of the insurrection on January 6, 2021.

He faces up to two years in prison and has to pay up to $200,000 in fines.

Lawyers for the Department of Justice argued that Bannon felt “above the law” by ignoring a “mandatory” legal summons by the Congressional committee.

“Our government only works if people show up, it only works if people follow the rules and it only works if people are held accountable when they don’t,” prosecutor Molly Gaston said during closing remarks.

“Defendant chose loyalty to Donald Trump over law enforcement.”

Despite promising to be “medieval” against his enemies, Bannon’s defense team closed the case on Thursday (7/21) without him testifying and without calling other witnesses.

Lawyers claimed the trial against Bannon was an act of political revenge.

They claimed that rather than ignoring the subpoenas, he believed he was negotiating on them and that the deadlines were flexible.

In closing statements, attorney Evan Corcoran told the court that the course his client Steve Bannon took “turned out to be a mistake” but “was not a crime”.

The jury deliberated for about three hours on Friday (7/22) before reaching the verdict.

Bannon was a key player in Trump’s victory in the 2016 election, serving first as chief campaigner and later assuming the role of chief strategist for the White House.

He left that position amid the political fallout of a violent far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017. But he is still considered one of Trump’s key allies.

The House of Representatives committee investigating the capitol raid issued a legal subpoena to Bannon in September 2021.

The panel has long believed that Bannon was involved in efforts by Trump supporters to invade Congress and contest the outcome of the November 2020 presidential election.

He is particularly interested in the communication between Bannon and Trump before the incident, as well as meetings held at a nearby hotel with other key figures.

That meeting would allegedly be part of a last-ditch attempt to prevent the transition of power to President Joe Biden after his election victory.

But Bannon has proclaimed his innocence and defied the subpoenas, saying he would turn this into “hell” for the Biden administration.

He also maintained that his conversations with the former president were protected by executive privilege, a legal principle that prevents disclosure of communications between presidents and their advisers.

A judge, however, ruled that he could not claim privilege in this case.