Stray, the “cat game”, conquers suspicion and pleases gamers

Who would have thought that a game of a cat in a cyberpunk universe would work so well, right? The “cat game”, Stray is the most successful PC release in the history of Annapurna Interactive, the game’s publishing company.

What can help explain part of this success are the game’s well-crafted graphics, the realistic movement of the protagonist of the story and the well-crafted puzzles that require a lot of attention and intelligence from the players.

The setting is also very neat, with lots of neon lights – which could not be missing in a cyberpunk world – and well-detailed scenarios.

The game was developed by the French studio, BlueTwelve Studio, founded by Koola and Viv, professionals with experience in the gaming industry, both of whom also worked at the French company, Ubisoft, famous for franchises such as Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry.

Stray began to be produced in 2015 and was only revealed to the public in the year 2020. Initially, the game was seen with some suspicion because it had a very different proposal than what had been released so far in the games industry. All the suspicion left. ended after the official launch of the game last Tuesday, 19.

Stray is about a cat who, after an accident, ends up being separated from his family and his main objective is to find them. To find his way back, the kitten has to explore the alleys of a mysterious futuristic city completely dominated by robots. His only companion on this journey is his friend B-12, a flying drone.

The game has a very well-crafted plot, which helps in the immersion of the players. In addition, it is possible to do simple cat things, such as jumping, climbing things, scratching rugs or dropping objects.

The game is also an absolute success on social networks, which places it as one of the favorites to take the Game of the Year award, competing with super popular titles like Elden Ring, for example. Plus, Stray spawned a number of great memes.

Stray destroyed the games and stole all the hype for himself! pic.twitter.com/5DU3ZDcPSW — Tiozoes Bugados (@tiozoesbug) July 21, 2022

The most common content involving the game are videos of cats intently watching their owners play Stray. The cats even seem to want to participate in the game’s adventures, which ends up yielding great photos and videos.

The profile “Cats Watching Stray” from Twitter (Cats Watching Stray) concentrates several of these images and videos of cats trying to interact with the game and, as of this writing, it already has 28,000 followers. The detail is that the game was released last Tuesday, 19, three days ago.

@CatsWatchStray My cat Blink keeps pawing at the screen when I play ❤️😺 pic.twitter.com/Ed6f8Nhav3 — Cameron John Boyle (@CameronJBoyle) July 21, 2022

The game is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. There is still no official confirmation on whether the Stray will also be released for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

