Study debunks false idea that depression is caused by low serotonin levels

A major review of scientific research by researchers at UCL (University College London), published this week in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, concluded that there is no clear evidence that low serotonin levels are linked to depression, contradicting a concept that for many years spread in the medical community.

According to the World Mental Health Report 2022, released by the WHO (World Health Organization), recently, cases of mental disorders have worsened worldwide, with an increase of more than 25% in new cases of depression and anxiety.

The analysis took into account that, for years, more precisely since the 1960s, depression has been associated with an abnormality of brain chemicals, mainly serotonin, and is used as a basis to justify the use of antidepressants, which increase the availability of this substance. neurotransmitter in the brain.





“It is always difficult to prove a negative, but I think we can safely say that after extensive investigation, despite the amount of research conducted over several decades, there is no convincing evidence that depression is caused by serotonin abnormalities, particularly by lower levels or reduced activity of the substance,” said lead author Joanna Moncrieff in a statement.

He adds: “The popularity of the ‘chemical imbalance’ theory of depression has coincided with a huge increase in the use of antidepressants. Antidepressant prescriptions have increased dramatically since the 1990s, with one in six adults in England and 2% of teenagers being prescribed an antidepressant in any given year.”

The study was carried out using the “umbrella” technique (with systematic reviews and meta-analyses – combining results from different relevant texts), which is considered one of the highest levels of evidence synthesis.





Main conclusions

The research brought together the most expressive studies on serotonin and depression in recent years. Separated by topic, the scientists analyzed much of the available data, except for those conducting animal studies or treating depression triggered by physical conditions, such as after a stroke.

The main objectives of the scientists was to demystify that depression is the result of a chemical imbalance, as the appointment influences people to continue taking antidepressants and discourages the discontinuation of treatment (when guided by a trained professional), which can lead to drug dependence.

“Thousands of people suffer from side effects of antidepressants, including the severe withdrawal effects that can occur when people try to stop them, but prescribing rates continue to rise. We believe this situation was driven in part by the false belief that depression is due to a chemical imbalance. It is time to inform the public that this belief is not based on science”, warns the author.

After a meta-analysis of studies on the relationship of increased serotonin after antidepressant treatments, the researchers concluded that the effect only happens in the short term.

Levels of this neurotransmitter were reduced after an extended period of intervention, suggesting that the drug has compensatory (momentary) changes in the brain, but produces the opposite effect in the long term.





The authors also analyzed studies that aimed to show that serotonin receptors – which interfere with the release of the substance – are higher in people with depression. However, the results revealed the opposite. There was no difference in receptor levels in people diagnosed with depression (who were taking or had recently taken antidepressants) compared with those without the condition.

“The explanation is old, wrong. It’s not serotonin that causes depression, it’s the loss of communication between neurons. Serotonin needs to be at the right level, in the right place, but it’s going to make the neurons start to change and take root, get stronger. This can occur at any stage of life. Depression is a disease of neuroplasticity [capacidade de criar novas conexões entre neurônios]is not a chemical disease”, says the neuropsychiatrist and founder of the Saúde da Mente YouTube channel, Marco Antonio Abud, in an interview with R7 in May of this year.

What’s more, from a project that artificially reduced serotonin levels in hundreds of healthy people by cutting the amino acids needed to produce the substance from their diet, the researchers deduced that the drop has nothing to do with depression, as it had no effect on volunteers.

“[O neurocientista Eric] Kandel proved that if you take a neuron, don’t change anything in its chemistry, don’t change anything in the physical environment it’s in, and just give it musical stimuli, for example, it creates new synapses, new connections. Everything we do, everything we think, everything we feel is as important as chemistry to making our brains work. The idea is that serotonin is an enabler, but it is not the cause,” explains Abud.

Research that addressed the depletion (significant loss of elements from the body) of tryptophan (sertotonin precursor amino acid) – constantly associated with depression -, according to the review, also had unclear evidence on the relationship between activity and low blood pressure. serotonin, as the group examined had a family history of depression.

The compilation did not fail to analyze the effects of everyday stressful situations on patients and concluded that these events increase the chances of people becoming depressed, that is, the more stressful the individual’s life, the greater the probability that he will be or become depressed. make depressive.

“An interesting aspect of the studies we examined was how strong an effect of adverse life events had on depression, suggesting that depressed mood is a response to people’s lives and cannot be boiled down to a simple chemical equation,” says the professor. .





outcome

The review found that the main areas of research that offered moderate or high evidence showed no relationship between serotonin and depression. The texts that had consistent results about the increase in serotonin had indications of “very low certainty”, mainly due to the small sample and lack of details about the use of antidepressants.

The study has no basis for recommending or not using the drugs, as it did not review their effectiveness in detail. The authors encourage further research on the topic and others that focus on controlling stressful or traumatic events, such as psychotherapy.

“Our view is that patients should not be told that depression is caused by low serotonin or a chemical imbalance, and they should not be led to believe that antidepressants work by targeting these unproven abnormalities. We don’t understand exactly what antidepressants are doing to the brain, and giving people this kind of misinformation prevents them from making an informed decision about whether or not to take antidepressants,” says Joanna Moncrieff.

Scientists are conducting research to find the best way to gradually stop taking antidepressants, but there is nothing concrete yet.

However, the author reaffirms and concludes that “there is no support for the hypothesis that depression is caused by decreased activity or concentrations of serotonin”.



