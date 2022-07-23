Success in “Beyond Illusion”, friend of Larissa and Alanis: who is Caroline Dallarosa?

Caroline Dallarosa is on the air in “Beyond Illusion” (Photo: Personal archive)

Interpreter of Arminda in “Beyond Illusion”, Caroline Dallarosa, 24, believes his place is on TV. The actress, who started in “Malhação: Toda Forma de Amar” (2019), jokes that “they gave wings to the snake”. Active on social networks, friend of Larissa Manoela and Alanis Guillen, Carol is here to stay. And if we are still going to come across this face a lot out there, nothing better than knowing who this woman really is.

In a relaxed chat with the Yahoo, Caroline proved to be laughing, talkative and detached from fashion. “I wake up, put on a shirt and I think it’s perfect. Then I look in the mirror and say ‘I don’t think this is good’. My friends say I’m always attacking fashion. I’m basic, I love the basics. I see people mixing colors and when I try to do that it’s a disaster”, says she, who has worked as a model, is dating entrepreneur Rodrigo Solano and is a fan of Michael Jackson (1958 – 2009).

friend of the stars

With her sincere way, Carol confesses that she was worried when she learned that her character in “Além da Illusion” would be Larissa Manoela’s best friend.

“I thought we wouldn’t get along, that we didn’t have the same style”, reveals the actress, who ended up paying the tongue. “We started talking and when we saw it we were already going out to dinner. We became confidants of each other. We spent a lot of time together, we became a family. I laugh and say that life imitated art. I thought we had nothing to do and now we are flesh and blood”, he adds.

Being Caroline’s friend, apparently, is not a difficult task. Alanis Guillen, Juma from “Pantanal”, worked with the actress in “Malhação” and to this day the two are close. Only one detail irritates Alanis in the partnership: “I keep asking her to say ‘reiva’ and she says ‘stop it, man’. But she ends up talking (laughs). We root for each other, you know? Who knew we’d be where we are today. It’s good to see people who left the same place as us growing, evolving, happy”, he celebrates.

When the novel crosses with real life…

Caroline was raised by her mother and grandmother. Today, playing a character ahead of her time in “Beyond Illusion,” she believes she is paying homage to these women indirectly. “They always taught me where I could go. Being able to portray a woman ahead of her time and working with other strong women is really good. It makes me think that somehow I’m representing them because I know they watch and identify with the scenes”, she comments.

For life away from the cameras, Carol is inspired by other characters besides Arminda. “Violet, for example, already wore pants at that time, when it was unacceptable for women to wear pants because it was considered too masculine”, she observes, attentive to details.

“Making a period soap opera is a challenge. There’s a whole way of behaving, the column. We had a class to understand the time, the way of talking. ‘. It’s scary to get mechanical because it’s very straight. I love to improvise, put ‘caquinho’ in the text. As it’s a period soap, we end up limiting ourselves. I’m demanding, I watch myself on purpose”, he explains.

Caroline Dallarosa in a scene from “Beyond Illusion” (Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Globo)

In the final stretch of the plot – Carol will record her last scenes on Friday (22) -, the artist takes stock of the work. According to her, Arminda evolved and also made her grow as an actress. “In the beginning, Arminda was more futile and I am much more centered. But throughout the novel, she evolved. Today I feel that Carol would do everything that Arminda did”, she confesses.

“When I see the scenes from the beginning of the soap opera or ‘Malhação’ I ask ‘how did I do that?’. It’s funny. We only find out what’s going on when it’s on air. Now I see that I’ve fixed some things, adapted, seen what works (…) It was a beautiful soap opera, all the groups told their stories in an impeccable way. We worked a lot with emotion. The soap opera never stopped at any moment. And the ending couldn’t be different. I’m already looking forward to it. see on screen. My character couldn’t end it any other way. I’m very happy”, he reveals, without giving away spoilers.