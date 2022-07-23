Superhero gets bombastic trailer at SDCC 2022

Dragon Ball Super: Superheronew film in the saga created by Akira Toriyamawon a new trailer full of action and explosions in San Diego Comic-Con 2022. The preview was revealed after a panel of crunchyroll dedicated to animation, which brought together original Japanese and English voice actors, in addition to showing 20 minutes of the production for those who were at the event. In Brazil, the voices of anime will be directed by Wendel Bezerrawho returns to live Goku.

Dragon Ball Super: Superhero marks the first fully CGI-animated film in the franchise, as well as being the first release in four years since Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

In Brazilian cinemas, the film will be shown in Portuguese dubbed and subtitled versions, depending on the availability of movie theaters in the country. This is the first theatrical release from crunchyroll on a global scale. In Latin America, the film will be distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures.

Read the official production synopsis: “The Red Ribbon army had been destroyed by Son Goku… But certain individuals decided to carry out their mission and created the ultimate androids: Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two androids – who call themselves “superheroes” – decide to attack Piccolo and Gohan! What will be the purpose of the New Red Ribbon Army? When danger is imminent, that’s when the Super Hero awakens”.

The film features Toriyamaoriginal creator of Dragon Ball. He is behind the original plot, script and character designs.

San Diego Comic-Con takes place between July 21 and 24 and has full coverage on the website, networks and channel of the Omelet.

The first day was already marked by news from Dungeons & Dragons, Teen Wolf and The Legend of the Lost Treasurewhile convention Friday promises panels of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Poweranimations of marvel studios and The Walking Dead. Saturday, the busiest day of the event, will have panels from Warner Bros. and marvel studios.

