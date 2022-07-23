Target defined: Flamengo wants to build its own stadium on the land of the old Gasómetro – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Managers know the difficulty, but decide to look for a ‘better located’ place for the arrival of fans

While waiting for the bidding to fight for the Maracanã concession, Flamengo moves behind the scenes to acquire the land for the construction of its own stadium. Several locations were studied, but Rubro-Negro defined the target: the region of the old Gasometer of Rio de Janeiro, in the city center.

Flamengo knows that it will have a lot of difficulty, not least because the land belongs to Caixa Econômica Federal, which intends to build commercial or residential buildings. These undertakings are judged to be more economically advantageous than the construction of a stadium. However, the board of Fla will try to acquire the place.

Pedro Paulo, federal deputy, and Eduardo Paes, mayor of Rio de Janeiro, are in the middle of the negotiation. The first is who forces the project to get off the ground and be viable, while the second guarantees that it will facilitate as much as possible. However, all sides, including Flamengo, recognize that it will not be easy, as the area is the most valued in the entire Porto Maravilha region. The information was published by the newspaper The globe.

Flamengo, with this, will seek to be creative to present an advantageous business model, which is profitable, to Caixa Econômica. Congressman Pedro Paulo even projects that the site alone will cost around R$ 400 million to the red-black coffers, which intend to have partners to acquire and build the sports square.

The old Gasometer, it is worth mentioning, is one of the most central points of the entire city of Rio de Janeiro. Therefore, it is considered perfect for the arrival of fans, regardless of where in the Metropolitan Region the fan lives. There are also many possibilities for public transport.

In addition, there are adjacent lands that can be assigned for construction of parking lots, shopping centers or even a shopping mall, generating revenue for Flamengo or the partner that closes a deal with the Rio club. The other lands mentioned or even suggested by the city hall are in the process of being ‘wait‘. The focus, even, is the site of the old Gasometer.