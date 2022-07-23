Tatá Werneck is not pleased with Luciana Gimenez’s behavior during recording, says columnist

climate stage last season during recording of episode with guest participation fiuk, ‘Lady Night’ once again stars in moments of tension. This time, the program multishow presented by Tata Werneckinvited the presenter of superpop, da TV network!Luciana Gimenez.

But not everything went as expected, as behind the scenes of the program there would have been censorship and even a ‘joke’ with cough. The information is from the columnist Lucas Passinof UOL, who stated that people present report that the presenter of the TV network “played” to cough in the comedian’s face.

According to the publication of Lucas Passin, Luciana she had the flu on the day of the recording and coughed several times. Tata Werneckwho does not hide the care not to be contaminated by the Covid-19 virus, was afraid of Luciana be infected with the coronavirus. Luciana, understanding the fear of the presenter of the lady nightplayed jokes by coughing next to her. After that, tata would have complained with the production and, although the first test was negative, he asked that Gimenez repeat the Covid-19 test the next day, because the next guest on the show was Tony Ramos73 years old.

In addition, another moment of the interview with Tata Werneck with Luciana Gimenez generated once again backstage atmosphere. Still second Lucas Passinthe guest does not liked a joke made by the hostess and censored the content. tata would have made a sarcastic comment about a intimate rumor about a famous who is friend of Gimenezand finally, would have agreed that it would be better for the moment not to air.