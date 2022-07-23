Ten years after the London Olympics, the mayor wants the city to host the Games again | World

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Friday that his government is working to bring an Olympics back to the city to hold the “best Games ever”.
The last time London hosted an Olympics was in 2012 and its next bid would only be possible for 2036, as the next three Games were scheduled for Paris (2024), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032).
London 2012 Olympics were planned with legacy in mind
“The good thing about London is that you don’t spend carbon to build new stadiums, new places to cycle, new places to swim, because we have the whole package,” Khan told Sky News.
“There is no pressure from the IOC, the important thing is to make sure we have all the pillars in place.”
In London, at the end of the Olympic Games, Mayor Eduardo Paes receives the Olympic Flag — Photo: Publicity/JP Engelbrecht
Khan said the plans are still in the early stages and would require support from the government and the British Olympic Association.
London also hosted the Games in 1908 and 1948.