The actress’s funeral was marked by great commotion

A case of national repercussion, the murder of actress Daniella Perez, covered by the documentary series “Pacto Brutal”, on HBO Max, was marked by great commotion at the actress’s wake.

The crime that occurred in 1992 was the subject of the HBO Max production that premiered last Thursday (21). The actress, daughter of author Glória Perez, was killed with 18 stab wounds by her then colleague Guilherme de Pádua, who acted in the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma” (TV Globo).

The São João Batista Cemetery, located in Rio de Janeiro, was packed on the day of Daniella’s funeral. In the documentary, Glória says that, when she arrived at the scene, her daughter’s body was being prepared.

Friends, relatives and fans filled the wake. According to footage shown in the HBO production, the venue was so full that the chapel began to shake.

“More and more people arrived. The chapel was filling up more and more and Milton Gonçalves said we would have to anticipate, because it would end up being invaded and it would be a tragedy. I didn’t want to anticipate, I wanted to have her there, even in that way” , said Glória Perez in the production.

Actress Daniella Perez’s wake was marked by national commotion Image: Reproduction/HBO Max

The chapel almost started to sway, the feeling we had was as if it were swaying.

In the images shown, it is possible to see hundreds of people outside, wanting to say goodbye to Daniella.

The wake was marked for yet another reason: the attempts to get closer to the famous people present at the place, such as Alexandre Frota, Milton Gonçalves, Maurício Mattar and the actress’s widower, Raul Gazolla.

Daniella’s body was buried at 5pm, to cheers from the crowd and cries for “justice”. The coffin that held the actress’ body was covered with the flag of the Caprichoso de Pilares school, where she would parade.

In the production, there is still a remarkable fact about the wake: it was there that Raul Gazolla discovered that Guilherme de Pádua had been the author of the crime.

Crowd at Daniella Perez’s wake Image: Reproduction/HBO Max

Artists such as Alexandre Frota, Claudia Raia and Fábio Assunção tell in testimony that Raul was sitting after people left and was crying compulsively when he received the news.

Testimonies report that the actor rose in fury and broke the entire chapel upon receiving the news.

“I became an animal. I got a lot of hate. I know it’s not a good feeling, but you can’t not have that moment when you know your wife was murdered, that the killer is her co-worker”, he says. Raul to production.