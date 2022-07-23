The arguments in favor of a shorter working day

Abhishek Pratap 2 mins ago News Comments Off on The arguments in favor of a shorter working day 0 Views

Man walking with skateboard in hands

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Three-day weekends are great, but condensing five workdays into four can be stressful.

Concern about the well-being of professionals and the productivity of companies during the pandemic caused some employers to test new work formats.

Much has been said about the four-day week. Turns out, three-day weekends are great, but condensing five workdays into four can be stressful for some workers and their employers — or even unfeasible.

But there may be alternatives. Some organizational psychologists are suggesting shortening the length of the workday.

Working for less time – six hours instead of eight, for example – can be a practical solution for a greater number of companies and also greatly improve the lives of professionals.

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

EU criticizes Russia’s decision to add 5 more countries to the list of “hostile” states – Observer

The European Union (EU) criticized this Friday the Russian government’s decision to include Greece, Denmark, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved