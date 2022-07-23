The auction that can add R$4 to Eneva’s share

Citi believes that Eneva can add R$4 per share to its fair value if it wins the gas-fired thermoelectric auction that the government will hold in September.

In this auction, the Government will bid for the construction of two new thermoelectric plants with a combined capacity of 2 GW (1 GW each). The auction is part of the package of gas-fired thermoelectric plants that the Government has committed to contract as part of the MP for the privatization of Eletrobras.

In total, the Government needs to contract 8 GW of capacity.

The two that will be auctioned in September will be in the North and Northeast regions of the country, where supply is very low and where Eneva has clear competitive advantages as it already has gas production fields.

Antonio Junqueira, Citi’s head of research, says that Eneva’s main interest is in the North plant.

“The company has excess gas in the region, the plants could be built very close to their gas production fields and there is limited competition,” Junqueira wrote.

Assuming the company wins the auction paying the price cap of R$450/MWh and with an inflexible dispatch of 70%, Citi calculates that the project could add R$4 per share to the net present value (NPV) from Eneva.

The bank has a buy recommendation for the share with a target price of R$16.50.

The paper trades at R$ 14.50.

Pedro Arbex