The Boys: actor and producer react to the series mod for GTA 5

the third season of the boys has come to an end, but its episodes are sure to resonate in the minds of fans for a long time!

And maybe as a way to kill the nostalgia, modder JulioNIB decided to pay homage to the work in a very fun way, creating a modification to GTA 5 introducing the Homelander as the protagonist, who goes around the city destroying properties and killing civilians… Something very consistent with the character, isn’t it?

But the most interesting fact is that Anthony Starr and Seth Rogen, actor of the superhero and the executive producer of the series respectively, had the chance to see a video of the mod, even responding with comments on Twitter.

I see this…. — Antony Starr (@antonystarr) July 18, 2022

While Starr only sent a cryptic “I see,” Rogen’s reaction was certainly funnier, with two words forming a swear word that definitely needs no translation to be understood.

Holy fuck!!!! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 17, 2022

The modification was so successful that the official Amazon Prime UK Twitter account even responded, ironically hilariously stating that Cap would never harm civilians or damage the city.

Homelander would never hurt a civilian or cause any damage to the city but looks great?? pic.twitter.com/npHH83xLJz — Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) July 18, 2022

Now we hope that the popularity of this chaotic mod of GTA 5 grow more and more, and that we may soon see an adaptation of the boys in the gaming world.