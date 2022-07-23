The Last of Us Part I: check out the comparison of the new video with the PS3 version

The channel ElAnalistaDeBits shows the scenes of each of the versions

Today (22) we publish on Adrenaline about the new video of The Last of Us Part I published by Sonywhich shows several improvements of the remake over the original, released for Playstation 3and the channel ElAnalistaDeBits already published a comparative video with the differences.

The new video published by Sony presents images of new areas redone, presenting the new environment of the version for PlayStation 5 allowing the comparative video to point out the differences of the new animations, in addition to the recreation of the originals. Even the reflections, lighting and explosions were also worked on for the new version of the title and can be seen in this comparison.

Check out the comparative video published by the channel below. ElAnalistaDeBits

The Last of Us Part I will be released on September 2 for PS5 and will also come to PC

About the video published by PlayStation, Sid Shuman, Senior Director of Content Communications at SIE explains that “The Last of Us Part I on PS5 will feature a number of gameplay and presentation improvements that will bring the game closer to its original vision, according to co-president Neil Druckmann. You can learn more in a new video from developer Naughty Dog that Dive into the game’s many updates and enhancements, with Creative Director Shaun Escayg and Game Director Matthew Gallant.”

you can buy The Last of Us Part I in physical media in the Pre-Sale of amazon which has the benefit of Lowest Price Guaranteed or purchase in digital media directly from the website of Sony. The Last of Us Part I will be released on PlayStation 5 on September 2, 2022.

What did you think of the new comparative video that was made from the video of The Last of Us Part I which was released by Sony? What are your expectations for the game? Share in the comments with your opinion!

