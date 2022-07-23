The movie will feature characters from The Dragon’s Cave

An exclusive preview, shown at SDCC, showcased the characters from the classic cartoon!

With the start of San Diego Comic-Conthe first trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels It was finally released this Thursday (21). But the news doesn’t stop there: during a special exhibition held at the event, the Paramount Pictures displayed on its panel some exclusive scenes that show characters from the beloved cartoon The Dragon’s Cave.

According to descriptions of the presented sequence (via ComicBook), the preview has the group of protagonists facing two rival teams in a sort of labyrinthine arena that is filled with monsters. One of these teams is exactly that of the famous drawing of the 1980swhich was also very successful here in the Brazil.

It is not known exactly how old the characters would be. The Dragon’s Cave in the D&D film, as the descriptions of those who watched the panel display do not provide specifics. It is worth remembering that the team of protagonists of the drawing has the characters Hank, Eric, Diana, Sheila, Presto and Bobby.

In case you haven’t followed the classic drawing, The Dragon’s Cave follows a group of six friends who are transported to a fantasy realm, where they receive weapons that grant them powers. But managing to escape this situation will not be easy, as several horrifying monsters inhabit the place.

Directed and scripted by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels have the actors Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine, Justice Smith, Rege-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels debut in March 3, 2023 at the movies.

