‘The Predator: The Hunt’ received a standing ovation after screening at San Diego Comic-Con; Watch the video!

‘The Predator: The Hunt‘ promises to reboot the classic franchise with a groundbreaking story, and the film was highly acclaimed in its premiere at San Diego Comic-Con.

After the screening, the film received a standing ovation.

#PreyMovie received a roaring standing ovation from the fans during the @Collider San Diego screening. pic.twitter.com/0axidFuBKf — Predator (@Predator) July 22, 2022

Recalling that the feature arrives at the streaming in day august 5th.

Dan Trachtenberg (’10 Cloverfield Street’) is in charge of directing.

The story will follow Kee, a Comanche woman who goes against gender norms and traditions to become a warrior. Many years ago – in a time before any Europeans invaded their land – the Comanche people had a well-defined society and gender norms. Kee is very close to her younger brother, Taabe, who is being groomed to be a leader. As capable as any young man in the tribe, Kee has always been a teacher and source of inspiration for Taabe. In the Comanche tradition – she is Patsi – the older sister who helped shape him. Kee is inspiring and has insights that others don’t. Young, she wants to prove herself in the masculine world of her people. When an unknown threat puts everyone in danger, Kee will have to show she’s as capable as any other warrior.

