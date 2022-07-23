The Rings of Power brings Sauron and Balrog in trailer

O Prime Video used and abused the dashboard The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power at San Diego Comic-Con, revealing the most epic trailer yet for everyone in Hall H and their official networks as well. With emphasis on Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and his prowess in combat and strategy, the preview also features glimpses of Sauron and Balrog. Watch above.

the reporter Mariana Canhisareswho checked out first-hand material straight from the event, analyzed the preview: “The trailer begins by attesting to what the series has been announcing since its early promotional materials: even though all seems well, the times of peace and prosperity are over.”he said. “The risks of the new onslaught on Middle-earth become visible when they again emphasize the strength of the young and warrior Galadriel. She appears heroic, riding into battle and raising her sword fearlessly.“.

“When he is not in action, his role as one of the most important minds in the battle against the forces of evil is perceptible, as when he has a vision of the expected conflict in progress”added Canhisares. “But the tension of the new trailer is not just about her journey: all characters, whether elves, dwarves or humans, feel what is at stake.”.

For her, by introducing even more new scenarios and characters, “the trailer doesn’t hide the scale the series promises, nor the connections to Tolkien’s original trilogy”especially when it promotes the surprise appearances of Sauron and the Balrog, “creature that fans of The Lord of the Rings know well, as Gandalf faced one of these in Moria to save the rest of the Fellowship of the Ring.”

Amazon signed a contract in 2017 to adapt the story of JRR Tolkien for television. The agreement says the company can tell stories from Second Age of Middle Earthincluding moments like the rise of Sauron and the forge of the Rings of Power. The series is scheduled to premiere in September 2, 2022.

San Diego Comic-Con takes place between July 21 and 24 and has full coverage on the website, networks and channel of the Omelet.

The first day was already marked by news from Dungeons & Dragons, Teen Wolf and The legend of the lost treasurewhile convention Friday promises panels of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Poweranimations of marvel studios and The Walking Dead. Saturday, the busiest day of the event, will have panels from Warner Bros.and marvel studios.

