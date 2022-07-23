The Rings of Power gets posters; Look

In addition to revealing a bombastic full trailer at San Diego Comic-Con, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power released a series of individual character posters from the series. In the gallery below, you can see art by Ismael Cruz Cordova like Arondir, Lloyd Owen like Elendil, Maxim Baldry like Isildur besides Morfydd Clark like Galadriel and Robert Aramayo like Elrond. Check out:

Characters from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power get posters; Look 1 of 22

Amazon signed a contract in 2017 to adapt the story of JRR Tolkien for television. The agreement says the company can tell stories from Second Age of Middle Earthincluding moments like the rise of Sauron and the forge of the Rings of Power. The series is scheduled to premiere on September 2, 2022.

San Diego Comic-Con takes place between July 21 and 24 and has full coverage on the website, networks and channel of the Omelet.

The first day was already marked by news from Dungeons & Dragons, Teen Wolf and The legend of the lost treasurewhile convention Friday promises panels of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Poweranimations of marvel studios and The Walking Dead. Saturday, the busiest day of the event, will have panels from Warner Bros.and marvel studios.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.