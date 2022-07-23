The Rings of Power will have Bearded Entwives and Dwarves

creators of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, JD Payne and Patrick McKay revealed that the series Prime Video will bring two exciting differences from the variety of races represented in the films of Peter Jackson. The first will be the presence of the Entwives, tree-women of the Ent race who end up disappearing at the height of The Fellowship of the Ring. The second will be the presence of a beard on the faces of the Dwarves in the production.

The announcements were made during the series’ panel on San Diego Comic-Conwhich gathered names of the cast and toasted the fans with the Most epic trailer reveal yet: a preview with the right to mention the villain Sauron and appearance of a flaming Balrog. Watch here.

The Entwives’ presence in the series should be particularly exciting for long-time fans of JRR Tolkien, since the writer never pinpointed a specific reason for the disappearance of the creatures. Because it takes place in the Second Age of Middle-earth, when the group’s downfall would take place, it’s possible that the Prime Video series takes it upon itself to come up with a reason.

THE amazon signed a contract in 2017 to adapt the story of JRR Tolkien for television. The agreement says the company can tell stories from Second Age of Middle Earthincluding moments like the rise of Sauron and the forge of the Rings of Power. The series is scheduled to premiere on September 2, 2022.

San Diego Comic-Con takes place between July 21 and 24 and has full coverage on the website, networks and channel of the Omelet.

The first day was already marked by news from Dungeons & Dragons, Teen Wolf and The legend of the lost treasurewhile convention Friday promises panels of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Poweranimations of marvel studios and The Walking Dead. Saturday, the busiest day of the event, will have panels from Warner Bros.and marvel studios.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.